Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Foxtel extends Formula 1 rights deal in Australia Next / Why Australian GP can't have record F1 race day crowd
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

F1 teams have stripped back liveries in bid to save weight

Formula 1 teams have been forced to strip back their liveries and remove paint from their cars this year in a bid to shave excess weight, it has emerged.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 teams have stripped back liveries in bid to save weight

As teams have pulled their 2022 cars together, they have faced a tremendous battle to try to hit the minimum weight limit.

For although F1’s minimum mass increased from 752kg to 795kg for this season, the majority of squads could not get anywhere near that target.

As a compromise, and to prevent an expensive arms race in a bid to cut car weight down, an agreement was reached for the minimum weight to be increased to 798kg for the start of the season.

However, even that has proved to be a challenge for some teams – which is why they have been looking at all areas they can to lose any excess they still have.

A close inspection of cars at last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix shows many of them have areas of paint missing – and are instead stripped all the way to the raw carbon fibre.

This included the McLaren, whose airbox has changed from orange at the launch to be black now, and Aston Martin – which has even taken to removing paint from areas of its sidepod such was its determination to get the weight down.

Aston Martin Racing AMR 22 detail

Aston Martin Racing AMR 22 detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Aston Martin’s chief technical officer Andy Green said that although the overall weight benefit seemed small, anything that could help was welcome.

“Weight is a big, big issue,” he explained. “These cars are heavy by regulation, and to get down to the regulation weight, it's a challenge.

“We went through the whole car from front to back, and we took paint off wherever we could. I think in total we saved about 350 grammes.”

Even teams at the front are facing a headache in getting the weight down, especially as they bid to bring improvements to the car.

Mercedes reckons that its team and Red Bull are the most overweight on the grid at the moment.

Team boss Toto Wolff said “If I would make a best guess then probably Red Bull, ourselves, are from the top 10 cars, we’re probably the most overweight. And then there are some that are on the weight or just above it.

“That’s quite a lap time advantage or disadvantage. But you need to be clever about it. Some have taken the decision to go light, and they are benefiting from that at the moment. I think there is, for us, definitely room to improve, and to chip away some of the bits that we have on the car that are too heavy.”

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan added: “It's tough to get these cars below the weight limit. Then the more they evolve, particularly in the early running of them, they are liable to creep up.

“Then that requires some light-weighting efforts to get that weight back off again. Everybody's fighting the same battle. Where we stand relative to everybody else, you'll have to ask the FIA, but it is a good fight.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
shares
comments

Related video

Foxtel extends Formula 1 rights deal in Australia
Previous article

Foxtel extends Formula 1 rights deal in Australia
Next article

Why Australian GP can't have record F1 race day crowd

Why Australian GP can't have record F1 race day crowd
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.