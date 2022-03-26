Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams Next / Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspires me for own F1 biopic
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 teams reassured by "credible" explanation of Saudi defence systems

Formula 1 team bosses say that a “credible” explanation of Saudi Arabia’s missile and drone defence systems helped to convince them to continue with this weekend’s race in Jeddah.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 teams reassured by "credible" explanation of Saudi defence systems

After Friday's attack on an oil facility outside Jeddah, one of the key discussion points during a series of meetings involving the local authorities, the FIA, F1, team bosses and drivers was the defence system that is in place around the city and the circuit.

It was explained that the site targeted on Friday did not fall under the umbrella of that protection.

The race weekend will proceed as planned after the risk of a driver boycott was headed off, following lengthy talks that continued into the early hours of Saturday morning.

However, F1 teams have suggested there needs to be discussions after this weekend about the event's long-term future.

The fact that local VIPs are happy to bring their families to the track, with no concerns about safety issues, was another key factor in getting the teams on-side to continue the weekend.

"I think if the authorities have their own family here, and they feel safe, I can feel safe," said Haas boss Gunther Steiner.

"We know the technical systems they've got in place. For me the assurance is if the authorities have got their own families here and they feel safe, I can be safe as well.

"They explained very credibly what is in place. The technical details, I am not in a position to explain that, because I'm not qualified enough. But there is stuff in place, which protects us, obviously. I'm not trained in that one.

"But the credible explanation of what they do, and that their families are here with them, that gives me the assurance that I'm safe. And that my team is safe."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Press Conference

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin's new team principal Mike Krack echoed Steiner's views about the explanation given.

"We had quite a few high ranked authorities yesterday," said Krack.

"And they explained to us the situation, they explained it to us in a very credible way. And this made all of, all the 10 of us that were in the room, confident that they take their responsibility very seriously."

Williams boss Jost Capito added that the views of a non-Saudi expert on the defence system also played a role.

"In addition, there were also was also another defence person in there," said Capito.

"Not from here, from from a different country, who looked into that independently, and confirmed that everything is in place to have a safe event."

Team bosses agreed that it will be necessary to keep up to date with what is a developing situation, and react accordingly.

Read Also:

"When we discussed last night, with F1, FIA, the stakeholders, the drivers, the team principals, no doubt that we got all the assurance, and we discussed as well with the local authorities," said Ferrari's Mattia Binotto.

"But we as well concluded that let's keep updated ourselves. Let's see if there is anything new that needs to be to be addressed or discussed."

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, in the Press Conference

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, in the Press Conference

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"I would say we'll come back to the same exchange and discussion that we had yesterday," said McLaren's Andreas Seidl.

"In the end, we need to trust F1, and the authorities here, put safety always first for every single member of the paddock here.

"I have full trust that this is happening. And I would simply rely again on the advice from F1 and the authorities."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams
Previous article

F1 needs to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP, say teams
Next article

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspires me for own F1 biopic

Hamilton: Will Smith’s movie inspires me for own F1 biopic
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.