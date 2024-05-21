All Series
Formula 1

F1 technical chief Pat Symonds to leave role

Formula 1's chief technical officer Pat Symonds is to leave his position after seven years in the role, Motorsport.com has learned.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Pat Symonds, Sky TV

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Symonds has been part of the F1 organisation since 2017, having worked as part of a team that shaped grand prix racing's technical regulations to improve the racing.

As well as contributing to the roles for the new 2022 ground-effect era, he was also involved in the creation of the all-new cars that are coming for 2026.

But with the chassis part of those future rules now all but signed off, and due to be published at the start of next month, it is understood that Symonds decided a while ago to call time at the F1 organisation.

Although there has been no official announcement, it is understood that F1 staff were informed of the development on Monday. Symonds has gone on gardening leave with immediate effect.

It had long been anticipated that the completion of the 2026 rules would be the perfect point for Symonds to call time on his involvement with F1.

Indeed, he has been in discussions for quite some time about stepping down.

It is unclear what Symonds plans to do next but, as he approaches his 71st birthday, it could be that he feels it is the perfect moment to move away from a day-to-day job.

Pat Symonds, Chief Technical Officer, Formula 1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

A few years ago, once the 2022 rules had bedded down, Symonds had briefly planned to go into retirement before he eventually decided to carry on for the next rules era.

However, the fact that he has been put on gardening leave also suggests that he is not looking at walking away from F1 and does intend to move elsewhere.

Symonds has a long career in grand prix racing, having originally started at Toleman which then became Benetton. He was an important part of the team's title successes in the mid-1990s with Michael Schumacher.

After leaving the Renault team in the wake of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix controversy, he had spells at Virgin and Williams before joining F1.

