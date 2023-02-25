F1 testing results: Full Bahrain 2023 pre-season test lap times

Perez set the time on the last of the three days of testing, before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit on March 5. Lewis Hamilton was second-quickest for Mercedes, ahead of Valtteri Bottas for Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes bounced back after a scare on day two, which led to an overnight investigation in its lack of pace, with the second-quickest time on the final day, set by George Russell.

Other day toppers included two-time world champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull Racing on the opening day, and Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, who led day two in a shock result.

Bahrain testing results: Perez fastest for Red Bull Racing

Pos Driver 23 Feb 24 Feb 25 Feb 1 Sergio Pérez

Red Bull RB19 / Honda RBPT H001 1'33.751

76 1'30.305

133 2 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 W14 E Performance / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'33.508

83 1'33.954

72 1'30.664

65 3 Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo C43 / Ferrari 066/10 1'34.558

71 1'30.827

131 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari SF-23 / Ferrari 066/10 1'33.267

64 1'32.725

68 1'31.024

67 5 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari SF-23 / Ferrari 066/10 1'33.253

72 1'32.486

70 1'31.036

76 6 Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri AT04 / Honda RBPT H001 1'34.671

46 1'35.708

85 1'31.261

79 7 Kevin Magnussen

Haas VF-23 / Ferrari 066/10 1'35.087

57 1'33.442

67 1'31.381

95 8 George Russell

Mercedes F1 W14 E Performance / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'34.174

69 1'33.654

26 1'31.442

83 9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin AMR23 / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'32.866

60 1'32.205

130 1'31.450

80 10 Zhou Guanyu

Alfa Romeo C43 / Ferrari 066/10 1'33.723

67 1'31.610

133 11 Max Verstappen

Red Bull RB19 / Honda RBPT H001 1'32.837

157 1'31.650

47 12 Felipe Drugovich

Aston Martin AMR23 / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'34.564

40 1'32.075

77 13 Lando Norris

McLaren MCL60 / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'33.462

40 1'35.522

65 1'32.160

37 14 Nyck de Vries

AlphaTauri AT04 / Honda RBPT H001 1'34.559

85 1'32.222

74 1'38.244

87 15 Nico Hülkenberg

Haas VF-23 / Ferrari 066/10 1'34.424

51 1'32.466

68 1'33.329

77 16 Logan Sargeant

Williams FW45 / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'34.324

75 1'32.549

154 17 Pierre Gasly

Alpine A523 / Renault E-Tech RE23 1'34.822

60 1'33.186

59 1'32.762

56 18 Alexander Albon

Williams FW45 / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'33.671

74 1'32.793

136 19 Oscar Piastri

McLaren MCL60 / Mercedes F1 M14 E Performance 1'34.888

52 1'33.175

74 1'33.655

44 20 Esteban Ocon

Alpine A523 / Renault E-Tech RE23 1'34.871

53 1'33.490

49 1'33.257

76

Bahrain testing stats: Alonso runs most laps

Order Driver Laps km 1 Fernando Alonso 270 1461 2 Nyck de Vries 246 1331 3 Logan Sargeant 229 1239 4 Lewis Hamilton 220 1190 5 Kevin Magnussen 219 1185 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 218 1179 7 Alexander Albon 210 1136 8 Yuki Tsunoda 210 1136 9 Sergio Pérez 209 1131 10 Max Verstappen 204 1104 11 Valtteri Bottas 202 1093 12 Zhou Guanyu 200 1082 13 Charles Leclerc 199 1076 14 Nico Hülkenberg 196 1060 15 Esteban Ocon 178 963 16 George Russell 178 963 17 Pierre Gasly 175 947 18 Oscar Piastri 170 920 19 Lando Norris 142 768 20 Felipe Drugovich 117 633

Bahrain testing stats: AlphaTauri logs most kilometers

Order Make Laps km 1 AlphaTauri 456 2467 2 Williams 439 2375 3 Ferrari 417 2256 4 Haas 415 2245 5 Red Bull 413 2235 6 Alfa Romeo 402 2175 7 Mercedes 398 2153 8 Aston Martin 387 2094 9 Alpine 353 1910 10 McLaren 312 1688

Bahrain testing stats: Mercedes power units rack up the laps

Order Engine Laps km 1 Mercedes 1536 8312 2 Ferrari 1234 6678 3 Honda RBPT 869 4703 4 Renault 353 1910

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, enters his cockpit Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

What happened on day one in Bahrain F1 testing?

Verstappen, the only driver to run for the full day as all other F1 teams split their programmes, put in a 1m32.837s midway through the afternoon to improve on his effort that led the morning session.

Fernando Alonso, his Aston Martin running fresh C3 tyres, was only 0.029 seconds off Verstappen’s benchmark to cap a solid recovery, after the team’s day endured a false start when Felipe Drugovich – standing in for the injured Lance Stroll – suffered a sensor issue on his first out-lap which triggered the only red flag of the day.

Verstappen remained on top by the end of the opening day, having notched up 157 laps in total, to show strong pace and reliability from Red Bull’s RB19 on its first public outing.

Ferrari also enjoyed a decent start, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc third and fourth respectively, as the Italian squad comfortably pushed past a century of laps with the SF-23 F1 car.

Lando Norris lost time, stuck in the garage with the team repairing a wheel fairing issue, but he later took fifth place, six-tenths off Verstappen’s leading effort.

Hamilton led a solid day for Mercedes in sixth place.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What happened on day two in Bahrain F1 testing?

Verstappen lit up the timesheet in the afternoon session in the RB19 and carved his way to the top spot with a 1m31.650s on the C3 tyres.

With 30 minutes to go Zhou, who completed the full day in the Alfa Romeo C43, strapped on a set of C5 tyres and posted a 1m31.610s to depose Verstappen by 0.040s.

Alonso put Aston Martin third on the overall times with a 1m32.205s set on the C3 tyres, as he completed the second test day alone with team-mate Stroll on the sidelines.

F1 rookie Nyck de Vries was another driver to try out the softer compounds towards the end of the day and went fourth using the C4 tyres with his AlphaTauri.

Nico Hulkenberg lifted Haas to fifth, also aided by running on the C4 compound tyres, to shuffle the Friday morning leader Sainz to sixth overall for Ferrari.

Mercedes missed the last 90 minutes of track action because Russell suffered a hydraulic failure which left him stuck in fourth gear and triggered the only breakdown-related red flag. He also languished 13th in the times.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What happened on day three in Bahrain F1 testing?

Leclerc set the morning pace, but his time was soon beaten in the afternoon by Lewis Hamilton.

But nobody could stop Red Bull, and it was Perez who rocketed to the top of the times, first with 1m30.616s and then 1m30.305s, to put him 0.359s clear of Hamilton.

Bottas finished the day third for Alfa Romeo, two tenths clear of Leclerc’s morning time. Sainz was fractionally slower than his team-mate, with Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top six for AlphaTauri.