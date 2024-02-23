F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Sainz set the quickest time on the second of the three days of testing, before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit on 2 March.

However, he set his lap using the C4 Pirelli tyre, which is not available next weekend.

His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was second quickest overall, setting his best time on the final day, as did George Russell for Mercedes and Zhou Guanyu for Sauber. They all used the C4 for their fastest times.

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez (who was quickest overall in this test last year) and Max Verstappen lapped within a tenth of each other in fifth and sixth using the C3 tyre, which will be the soft next weekend.

Yuki Tsunoda was seventh for RB, the rebranded AlphaTauri team, ahead of Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Aston Martin, Haas and Alpine ended the three days of running without a car in the top 10 places.

Full Bahrain testing results: Sainz fastest for Ferrari

Pos Driver (Car/Engine) 21 Feb 22 Feb 23 Feb 1

Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12 Carlos Sainz Jr. 1'32.584

69 1'29.921

84 1'31.247

71 2 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari SF-24 / Ferrari 066/12 1'33.247

64 1'31.750

54 1'30.322

74 3 George Russell

Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15 1'34.109

122 1'30.368

67 4 Zhou Guanyu

Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12 1'33.871

63 1'33.715

38 1'30.647

85 5 Sergio Pérez

Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002 1'30.679

129 1'31.483

53 6 Max Verstappen

Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT H002 1'31.344

143 1'30.755

66 7 Yuki Tsunoda

RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002 1'34.136

64 1'38.074

40 1'30.775

53 8 Alexander Albon

Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15 1'34.587

40 1'30.984

121 9 Oscar Piastri

McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15 1'33.658

57 1'32.328

35 1'31.030

91 10 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes F1 W15 E Performance / M15 1'31.066

123 1'31.999

49 11 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15 1'33.385

77 1'33.053

31 1'31.159

75 12 Lando Norris

McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes F1 M15 1'32.484

73 1'31.256

52 1'32.108

20 13 Daniel Ricciardo

RB VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT H002 1'32.599

52 1'31.361

88 1'37.015

70 14 Nico Hülkenberg

Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10 1'35.906

82 1'37.509

31 1'31.686

89 15 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes F1 M15 1'33.007

54 1'32.029

96 1'32.038

46 16 Esteban Ocon

Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24 1'34.677

60 1'32.061

78 1'33.079

55 17 Pierre Gasly

Alpine A524 / Renault E-Tech RE24 1'32.805

61 1'33.804

33 1'32.149

47 18 Valtteri Bottas

Sauber C44 / Ferrari 066/12 1'34.431

68 1'32.227

97 1'33.528

28 19 Logan Sargeant

Williams FW46 / Mercedes F1 M15 1'33.882

21 1'32.578

117 20 Kevin Magnussen

Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 066/10 1'35.692

66 1'36.611

93 1'33.053

80

Who recorded the most mileage in Bahrain F1 testing?

Haas F1 Team did score one victory, by recording the most laps across the three days of running, with Kevin Magnussen logging the most mileage of any driver.

At the other end of the scale, Williams was at the bottom of the chart – and fell just short of the 300 lap mark. Logan Sargeant got the least amount of running at 138 laps.

Bahrain testing team stats: Haas runs most laps

Seq. Make Laps km 1 Haas 441 2386 2 Ferrari 416 2251 3 Red Bull 391 2116 4 Sauber 379 2051 5 Aston Martin 379 2051 6 RB 367 1986 7 Mercedes 361 1953 8 Alpine 334 1807 9 McLaren 328 1775 10 Williams 299 1618

Bahrain testing driver stats: Magnussen gets most mileage

Seq. Driver Laps km 1 Kevin Magnussen 239 1293 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. 224 1212 3 Daniel Ricciardo 210 1136 4 Max Verstappen 209 1131 5 Nico Hülkenberg 202 1093 6 Lance Stroll 196 1060 7 Esteban Ocon 193 1044 8 Valtteri Bottas 193 1044 9 Charles Leclerc 192 1039 10 George Russell 189 1022 11 Zhou Guanyu 186 1006 12 Oscar Piastri 183 990 13 Fernando Alonso 183 990 14 Sergio Pérez 182 984 15 Lewis Hamilton 172 930 16 Alexander Albon 161 871 17 Yuki Tsunoda 157 849 18 Lando Norris 145 784 19 Pierre Gasly 141 763 20 Logan Sargeant 138 746

Bahrain testing engine stats: Mercedes on top