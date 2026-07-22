Why Aston Martin’s updated F1 car holds the key to the 2027 driver market

In just a few days, Aston Martin will debut the B-spec version of the AMR26, a car that has been well below expectations in the first half of the Formula 1 season.

Some describe the AMR26B as a major evolution, while others even consider it an entirely new car, given that the project has undergone a fresh round of crash tests – a sign that key structural areas of the chassis have been substantially redesigned.

The launch of such a heavily revised car is already significant in itself, but in this case its consequences could extend far beyond the race track.

An Aston Martin performing nowhere near the expected level stalled plans, forced strategic changes, and opened up scenarios that seemed unthinkable just a few months ago. The AMR26B is set to become a turning point: if it performs as hoped, the project can resume the path that was abruptly interrupted during the opening races of the season, when it became clear that the potential predicted by the engineers would not translate into the on-track results.

Updates are also coming to Aston Martin's Honda Power Unit Photo by: Take Itoh

The first consequence concerns Fernando Alonso. Aston Martin finding its competitive form once again – even before the arrival of Honda's upgraded power unit – would make it highly likely that the Spaniard remains with the team through 2027. It would be difficult to imagine Alonso walking away just as the "Newey-Honda" project finally begins to show its true potential.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll would regain confidence in the investment he made, and the first six months of the season could be written off as an unfortunate chapter best forgotten.

However, whenever a team introduces such a radically revised car, there are no guarantees. If the AMR26B fails to meet expectations, the consequences could extend well beyond on-track performance. In many respects, this represents a last chance for Aston Martin, and the first issue likely to be resolved would be Alonso's future.

It is no secret that the two-time world champion also has the option of finishing his career at Alpine, a possibility first reported by Motorsport.com during the Barcelona Grand Prix weekend. That scenario could become reality if Alonso fails to see signs of progress at Aston Martin. Such a move would not be straightforward, particularly given Alonso's substantial salary, but Alpine's new sponsorship agreement with Gucci could provide the financial flexibility needed to make a deal possible.

Franco Colapinto reportedly met with Williams Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

It is from this potential transfer that the first domino effect in the driver market could begin. During the Spa weekend, Franco Colapinto was seen having dinner with Williams team principal James Vowles, and on Saturday morning reports emerged of another meeting between representatives of both parties. Such activity could make sense if Alonso were indeed to choose Alpine. In that scenario, Colapinto would lose the seat he currently occupies with the French team, making a return to Williams a logical solution.

That would leave one final piece of the puzzle: identifying Alonso's replacement at Aston Martin. In recent days, Carlos Sainz's name resurfaced prominently, but paddock insiders also view Esteban Ocon – who is expected to fall out of Haas's long-term plans – as a potential candidate.

Sainz continues to be linked with Audi as well, although Nico Hulkenberg is currently under contract through the end of the 2027 season. While an existing contract would not make a deal impossible, it would inevitably make any move significantly more expensive.

The debut of the AMR26B therefore has the potential to become one of the most important moments of the season – not only on the track, but off it as well. The competitiveness of Aston Martin's new car could determine not only the future of the Silverstone-based project, but also trigger the first genuine domino effect that shapes the 2027 Formula 1 driver market.