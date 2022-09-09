Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz Next / Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world of motor racing and Formula 1.

As a mark of respect for Britain’s longest serving monarch, F1 teams, drivers and officials will gather in the pitlane at Monza ten minutes before opening practice is scheduled to start at 2pm to pay their respects.

There are also plans to hold a similar tribute on the grid ahead of the start of the F1 race on Sunday, but the details of this have not yet been finalised.

Key figures from F1 expressed their condolences to the Royal Family over the Queen's death, as they praised the impact she had on them and the wider world.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

George Russell said: “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her devotion to our country and her gracious leadership were inspirational to so many generations of people in the UK and around the world.

“My family and I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family and to all those who admired her services to our country for seven decades.”

The McLaren F1 team changed its social media handles to black as a mark of respect, and it remembered the influence the Queen had. It also posted an image of the day that she opened the team’s current McLaren Technology Centre factory.

 

Ferrari hailed her as ‘groundbreaking’ as it offered its sympathies to the Royal family and the British members of the paddock.

 

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem issued a statement making clear how influential the Queen and Royal Family had been in helping support the growth of motorsport.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The Queen was undoubtedly one of the most respected heads of state ever to have lived, and I send my condolences, and those of the entire FIA community, to the Royal Family and all of the citizens of The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Motor sport, and especially Formula 1, has its heart in the United Kingdom, and the Royal Family has over the years given great support and patronage to the sport. For this we thank them, and those events taking place around the world this weekend will undoubtedly be undertaken in honour of her Majesty."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Previous article

F1 teams should register young driver deals to avoid “wild west” - Wurz
Next article

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs

Perez: "Too many incidents" needed to remove Monza F1 sausage kerbs
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime
Formula 1

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

Latest news

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit

Felipe Drugovich says winning the FIA Formula 2 title was “not how I expected it” after he clinched victory from the pitwall.

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza

Join us as we get up close and personal with the F1 cars in the pitlane and delve into the new and interesting technical features on display at the Italian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.