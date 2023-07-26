F1 to increase F1 Academy ties through driver nominations, liveries in 2024

F1 Academy launched in 2023 as a female-only single-seater feeder series, picking up several talents from the now defunct W Series.

From next year all 10 F1 teams will be able to nominate one driver each in one of the 15 cars, while also having their livery used. The remaining five cars will be filled by drivers with other partners.

Susie Wolff, F1 Academy's managing director, said: "This landmark moment not only demonstrates the depth of support for F1 Academy from across the F1 community but will inspire a whole generation of young girls to realise the opportunities both on and off track in motorsport.

"As we join the F1 calendar for next year and host F1 Academy Discover Your Drive events in the lead up to our races, I am confident that we will have a positive impact across our sport in the long term.”

According to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, linking F1 Academy drivers with the existing 10 teams presents the next step to create a system that will bring talented female drivers through the ranks.

“We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams," he said.

"Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community.

"In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special.”

F1 Academy launched to mixed reviews in 2023, with the lack of live broadcast a major point of criticism.

Former W Series frontrunner Marta Garcia leads the 2023 championship with six races left to run.

As previously announced the feeder series will also join the F1 support bill in 2024. This season only the Austin season finale is part of an F1 race weekend.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, Susie Wolff Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images