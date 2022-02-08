Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Verstappen feared he couldn’t finish F1 title decider due to leg cramp Next / McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 News

F1 to move away from knee gesture ceremony in 2022

Formula 1 is to move away from a formal knee gesture ceremony before each grand prix this year, as it wants its 'We Race as One' campaign to focus more on positive action.

F1 to move away from knee gesture ceremony in 2022
Jonathan Noble
By:

Since the start of the 2020 campaign, F1 has set aside a specific time during the pre-race build-up for drivers to take a knee or any other gesture they wish.

However, while F1 will continue broadcasting a #WRAO video before the race, and branding will remain at circuits, the regular ceremony at a set time has now been dropped.

Drivers will still be free, however, to take any gesture they want in their own time.

Speaking about the decision, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky F1: "We have to not have to do politics. But I think now it's a matter from gesture to action. Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community. And this is the first step."

Domenicali said that a final decision on the matter had been taken, and he felt the pre-race ceremony that had featured for the past two seasons had served its purpose well.

"I think that the gesture has been already important for the ones that believed that it was an important gesture," he said. "We need to respect everyone as always, but now is the time to move on and and take some other action."

Sky F1 reported that Lewis Hamilton, who has pushed hard for diversity, had been briefed on the plans.

Drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 taking a knee

Drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 taking a knee

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on Hamilton's return to the public spotlight, having posted on social media at the weekend for the first time since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Domenicali reckoned that the Mercedes driver would be fired up for 2022.

"From what I know and what I see, I saw the last picture of Lewis with the right positivity in his face and his gesture," he said.

"I think that is important because Lewis is an incredible asset, not only for our sport, but for the world. And Lewis, he has in front of him a possibility to be, you know, for the eighth time, a world champion.

Read Also:

"I'm pretty sure that he's totally focused on this objective because this year, there will be so many new things, so many new variables, and that will allow these champions to be so attractive.

"Going back to Lewis, I'm sure that he's totally dedicated to make sure that he can really have his chance to be for the eighth time the world champion."

Asked if he was worried that Hamilton would not come back, he said: "The discussion or what has happened in the last couple of weeks, it's part of the normal things that we do.

"There was a sort of total respect or what was his choice to be in silent mode. And I think that his battery will be fully charged for the start of the season."

As part of the actions it is taking to improve diversity, F1 on Tuesday extended its commitment to its engineering scholarship programme for under-represented groups.

Having been set up with a $1 million donation from former F1 CEO Chase Carey, F1 has agreed to extend it for a further four years until the end of 2025.

The programme has so far successfully supported ten students who have begun placements at universities in the UK and Italy.

F1 is also looking at offering employment opportunities by offering apprenticeships and internships across its business.

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen feared he couldn’t finish F1 title decider due to leg cramp
Previous article

Verstappen feared he couldn’t finish F1 title decider due to leg cramp
Next article

McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car

McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen feared he couldn’t finish F1 title decider due to leg cramp
Formula 1

Verstappen feared he couldn’t finish F1 title decider due to leg cramp

Why F1 is embracing NFTs, despite the critics
Formula 1

Why F1 is embracing NFTs, despite the critics

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Haas F1 Team launch Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Latest news

McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren launches 1432-piece Lego model of its 2021 F1 car

F1 to move away from knee gesture ceremony in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to move away from knee gesture ceremony in 2022

Verstappen feared he couldn’t finish F1 title decider due to leg cramp
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen feared he couldn’t finish F1 title decider due to leg cramp

Why F1 is embracing NFTs, despite the critics
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is embracing NFTs, despite the critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.