Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 retains Brazilian GP until 2035 with fresh Sao Paulo deal

Formula 1 chiefs, the city of Sao Paulo and Interlagos promoters have agreed to a new deal keeping Brazil on the calendar until 2035

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 2:30 PM

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2035 after stakeholders agreed a five-year contract extension.

Officially dubbed the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to reflect the financial contribution of the city council, the Brazil race last signed a contract extension on the eve of the 2023 event, a five-year deal that took the race to 2030.

But amid a desire for F1 management to lock up its races in key market for the long term, Brazil is the next race in line to get that treatment as it vows to continue upgrading its ageing infrastructure. The long-term arrangement gives the authorities the stability to write off those investments.

The championship returned to the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in 1990, switching from Rio de Janeiro.

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