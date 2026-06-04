F1 to stay in Las Vegas until 2037 after signing 10-year extension

F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix will stay on the calendar until at least 2037 after F1 management concluded a 10-year contract extension with the gambling capital.

As it aimed to expand its US footprint, F1 headed to Nevada for the first time in 2023 for an initial three-year deal, which was then extended for another two editions of racing around the Las Vegas Strip.

But F1 management, which is acting as both the commercial rightsholder and the event promoter for the event, was keen to seal a long-term contract to keep the event on the calendar as one of its new marquee events.

It has now sealed a 10-year extension with local authorities, Clark County and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), that will see the race stay on the calendar until at least 2037.

“We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. "Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers. It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community. We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market. I would like to thank the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County, and the LVCVA for their continued support, passion, and vision. The future is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to taking this event to even greater heights.”

The Paddock at dusk prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Steve Hill, President and CEO of LVCVA, added: “Extending our partnership with Formula 1 for the next decade is a major moment for both Las Vegas and the Grand Prix. In just three years, the race has become a signature global event - putting Las Vegas at the center of culture, competition, and entertainment during race week. As the spotlight of the world turns to Las Vegas, the event continues to reinforce our evolution as a premier sports and entertainment destination. Built for spectacle and designed to host the world’s biggest moments, Las Vegas is proud to continue this dynamic partnership with Formula 1 for the next decade and beyond."

F1's residency in Vegas got off to a rough start in 2023 with various teething issues with the circuit and unease from local residents over the disruption it caused. But the event made drastic improvements in subsequent years and quickly established itself as one of F1's tentpole races both from a commercial and business point of view.

Officials claim the event generated $43 million in state and local tax revenue in 2025 alone, including $15 million allocated to support local education initiatives. Over its lifetime the event is said to have delivered $3.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the Southern Nevada region.

The 6.2km street circuit, which hosts its race at the end of November, has also been hailed for its on-track spectacle, and was the site of Max Verstappen's fourth world title celebration in 2024.