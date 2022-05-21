F1 trials paddock robots to help fans in hospital meet drivers

Upon arriving in the F1 paddock on Thursday, F1 Digital staff were seen working with a pair of robots that move on wheels and have a flat screen at the top fitted with a camera, standing at just over five-foot tall.

The fans are able to interact with drivers and paddock personnel through the screens showing their faces.

The robots are part of a new initiative by F1 to help fan engagement, and have been supplied by a French company called Awabot, which works with a number of major sporting organisations and teams. The AI technology has already been used by FC Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain and at the FIA gala dinner in 2021.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas with a paddock robot Photo by: Luke Smith

As part of the trial, four fans will be connected to the paddock throughout the race weekend, all of whom are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

One of the fans connecting to the paddock with one of the robots was left tetraplegic following a car accident six years ago. He is able to drive the robot remotely using his eyes, allowing him to explore the paddock via the technology.

Another fan is a child who is currently receiving palliative care. The technology is being used to give them and their family the chance to get an experience of the F1 paddock.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri and Eric Abidal with an F1 paddock robot Photo by: Luke Smith

One of Awabot’s ambassadors is former Barcelona footballer Eric Abidal, who has been in the paddock over the weekend as part of the trial. Awabot works closely with the Eric Abidal Foundation which works to promote the well-being of young people fighting against cancer.

Former France international Abidal had a liver tumour removed in 2011 and underwent a liver transplant the following year.

F1 has been trialling a lot of new technology to enhance fan experiences in recent years, including holding virtual driver meet-and-greets via screens entering the paddock at races during the Covid-19 pandemic.