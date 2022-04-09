Tickets Subscribe
Leclerc summoned by Australian GP stewards Next / How canny Alonso's DRS campaign found Alpine F1 some speed
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts

Pierre Gasly has cheekily told the FIA that if it's so desperate to check on Formula 1 drivers' underwear then it can inspect his private parts when it wants.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts

F1's racers were informed in Friday night's lengthy drivers' briefing at the Australian Grand Prix that the FIA would clamp down on what they wear under their race suits.

Amid concerns that drivers had got slack with their race wear, which could compromise their protection in fiery crashes like that which Romain Grosjean suffered in 2020, F1 race director Niels Wittich said that he would get tougher on the matter.

That means enforcing Appendix L of the FIA's International Sporting Code, which states that drivers must wear gloves, long underwear, a balaclava, socks and shoes that are homologated to the FIA's standards.

But while drivers fully understand the safety benefits, some have questioned why the FIA is suddenly so obsessed with small details like the underwear matter and a ban on jewellery.

Gasly seemed especially prickly about the situation, as he said it was up to the FIA to decide how detailed it wanted to get with its policing.

"I won't comment on that," he said. "If they want to check my arse, feel free, I've got nothing to hide. My cock, everything. If that makes them happy, feel free."

Lewis Hamilton also seemed far from impressed at the FIA's stance.

Having spent hours discussing matters in the briefing, the seven-time champion questioned the obsession with underwear at a meeting where representatives of the governing body failed to wear face masks to protect against the spreading of COVID-19.

"It was the longest drivers' briefing of my life," said the Mercedes driver. "I've been racing a long time and they've never done such a long drivers' briefing.

"Also, nobody in the drivers' briefing was wearing masks. Some of the drivers were, but most of the FIA weren't, which was for me uncomfortable.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"And then I don't really understand the small things they are picking up, like the underwear. Are we really talking about that sort of thing? But we move on."

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo understood why the FIA was keen to ensure safety was as high as possible, but said there were some practical considerations to take into account with suppliers.

"If someone says, 'don't drive with a ring', I'm not going to drive with a ring," he said. "It doesn't bother me and I'm also not superstitious. So stuff like that, a lucky bracelet or something certainly ain't for me. So if it's in your best interest to not wear it then I'm totally okay with that. I was fine.

"But this was the first time I'd heard about the fireproof underwear. Obviously we wear the leggings, if you want to call it that, but we don't have actual underwear-underwear that's fireproof, so that was just more of a surprise, I'd never heard of it.

"If it helps keep us a bit safer in those situations then of course I'll invest in some. But I don't think they make them.

Read Also:

"Or at least our people that we get our race kit from I don't think, so we're going to have to get some custom ones. And I guess it's going to be tailor-made of course!"

Fernando Alonso also suggested that there needed to be element of common sense used in such matters.

"I'm not too interested about these things," he said. "You know, I think we need to be flexible in a couple of these things. But it's part of the show. I guess."

