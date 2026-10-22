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Formula 1 United States GP
F1 United States GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, plus the full Austin schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Michael Banovsky
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 7:04 PM
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Ferrari special Austin livery
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads to Austin this weekend for the United States Grand Prix, with Kimi Antonelli arriving at the Circuit of the Americas with his first opportunity to clinch the 2026 world championship.
The Mercedes driver holds a 102-point advantage over team-mate George Russell with six grands prix remaining. Antonelli needs to outscore Russell by 23 points in Austin to secure his first Formula 1 title, meaning victory combined with Russell finishing ninth would be enough.
Max Verstappen arrives as perhaps the biggest threat to Mercedes after Red Bull’s dramatic resurgence. Verstappen won at Sepang before taking both the sprint and grand prix victories in Singapore, and has now finished on the podium in seven of the last eight grands prix.
McLaren, meanwhile, is looking to reverse a recent slide after going without a podium across the Azerbaijan, Bahrain GP in Malaysia and Singapore weekends. Austin also marks a return to Formula 1’s traditional grand prix format after the Singapore sprint weekend, giving teams three practice sessions at Circuit of the Americas.
Friday brings free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the United States GP.
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How can I watch the F1 United States GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the United States GP weekend.
F1 United States GP Friday schedule
Times local to Austin:
Friday, October 23 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CDT
Friday, October 23 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CDT
For UK viewers:
Friday, October 23 — free practice 1 — 6:30pm BST
Friday, October 23 — free practice 2 — 10:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, October 23 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm ET
Friday, October 23 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm ET
F1 United States GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Austin:
- Friday, October 23 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CDT
- Friday, October 23 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CDT
- Saturday, October 24 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CDT
- Saturday, October 24 — qualifying — 4:00pm CDT
- Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 3:00pm CDT
United States GP Friday weather forecast
Friday is expected to be hot and mostly sunny in Austin, with some scattered clouds and temperatures reaching around 30C.
The chance of rain is very low at around 3%, so teams should have dry conditions for both practice sessions. Light to moderate winds and relatively high track temperatures could instead put the focus on tyre behaviour and thermal degradation.
Saturday is expected to remain warm and dry, with temperatures around 30C and less than a 10% chance of rain for final practice and qualifying.
Sunday should be slightly cooler for the United States Grand Prix, with temperatures around 28-29C and a very low chance of rain.
United States GP track facts
- Circuit: Circuit of the Americas
- Location: Austin, Texas, United States
- Event: United States GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, October 25
- Circuit length: 5.513km
- Corners: 20
- Race distance: 56 laps / 308.405km
Circuit of the Americas combines significant elevation changes with high-speed direction changes, heavy braking zones and a famously steep climb into Turn 1. Its opening sector takes inspiration from Silverstone’s Maggots-Becketts-Chapel complex, while the circuit’s bumps remain an additional set-up challenge.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez
Photos from US GP - Thursday
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