Formula 1 United States GP
F1 United States GP: How to watch on TV and stream live in America

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the United States Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ABC in the United States.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, the rest of the field at the start

When is the 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 22 October, and is broadcast on ABC’s network channel at 3.00pm ET from Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.

What happened in the last F1 United States Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the 2022 race, ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set pole position, but made a poor start and was punted into a spin at the first corner by the Mercedes of George Russell.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 A522, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Erik Junius

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 A522, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 United States GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 20 October

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

1:25pm ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

4.55pm ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

7:30pm ET

ESPN3

Saturday 21 October

Session/show

Time

Channel

Sprint Shootout:

1:25pm ET

ESPNews

Sprint Race:

5:55pm ET

ESPNews

Ted’s Sprint Notebook:

7:30pm ET

ESPN3

Sunday 22 October

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday:

1:30pm ET

ABC

Race:

12.55pm ET

ABC

Checkered Flag:

5:00pm ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

6:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

8:30pm ET

ESPN2

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
