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2026 Formula 1 United States GP

Oct 22, 2026 to Oct 25, 2026

| Circuit of the Americas, US

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Formula 1 United States GP

F1 United States GP: Follow FP2 at Austin with live timing

Updates from F1's FP2 session at the United States Grand Prix

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04:34:25 pm

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04:27:39 pm

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Ferrari's updates

Both Ferrari drivers played down the scope of the team's latest updates - Lewis Hamilton suggesting that they were worth less than a tenth of a second.

So, why bring them? We've explained why.

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04:21:28 pm

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Formula 1

The Ferrari driver beat Verstappen by 0.084s as four teams were represented inside the top four of FP1 in Austin

04:21:07 pm

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FP2 at Austin coming soon...

And we're back - thanks for joining us again, as we prepare to go through FP2 in all its glory at the Circuit of the Americas.

We've got our 'normal' field back in service, as Sergio Perez takes his Cadillac back from Colton Herta - the American putting together some laps in front of his home crowd.

Without further ado, let's get going.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 8:34 PM

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