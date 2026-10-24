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2026 Formula 1 United States GP
Oct 22, 2026 to Oct 25, 2026
| Circuit of the Americas, US
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Formula 1 United States GP
F1 United States GP: Follow FP3 at Austin with live timing
Follow along for updates from F1's final practice session of the United States Grand Prix weekend
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01:06:12 pm
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Our Friday pace analysis
We've got an early idea of who goes where, but yesterday's flurry of track limits violations (over 200!) did mean that there's still a few questions to answer about the competitive order.
Here's a look at how things stand so far...
Formula 1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Over 200 track limits offences over F1's Friday practice perhaps masked some of the outright pace seen at Austin - but early signs are that Sunday's US GP could be a close one
01:00:09 pm
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FP2 recap
Formula 1
F1 United States GP: Leclerc pips Antonelli to top FP2 while McLaren struggles
The Ferrari driver topped both FP1 and FP2, respectively pipping Verstappen and Antonelli in each
12:59:48 pm
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Get ready for FP3 at Austin!
Hello again everyone, and welcome back to our live coverage of this weekend's US Grand Prix - and we're just about to gear up for FP3, as the teams get their final chance to try a few set-up options and prepare for qualifying.
As always, we'll take you through the session as it happens...so, stay tuned as the session begins in about 30 minutes!
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 5:06 PM
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