presented by

2027 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1931 1930 1929 1927 1925 1923 1922 1921 1914 1913 1912

United States GP

Australian GP Chinese GP Japanese GP Saudi Arabian GP Miami GP Canadian GP Monaco GP Barcelona-Catalunya GP Austrian GP British GP Belgian GP Hungarian GP Dutch GP Italian GP

Spanish GP

Azerbaijan GP

Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Singapore GP

United States GP

Mexican GP

Sao Paulo GP

Las Vegas GP Qatar GP

Abu Dhabi GP

2026 Formula 1 United States GP

Oct 22, 2026 to Oct 25, 2026

| Circuit of the Americas, US

Overview Live Commentary Results News

Live text

Formula 1 United States GP

F1 United States GP: Follow the race at Austin with live timing

Minute-by-minute updates from the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

Live

Chat

Live Standings

presented by

Summary

View full leaderboard Hide full leaderboard

Live Text

03:21:36 pm

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Poleman Antonelli: Mercedes has made a good step with updates

The Mercedes aero package brought to the Sepang race took a little bit of time to understand, and the team's back-to-back experiments in Singapore appears to have brought it some greater insight.

With the full trio of practice sessions available at Austin, Antonelli believes the team has continued to make big steps in getting the most out of the latest-spec car - helped by the new front wing available this weekend.

"[Qualifying] was not an easy session. The wind was picking up and was being quite gusty, and Q3 was a little bit tricky because the wind was a bit unpredictable. It picked up as well, especially on that last lap. It felt a bit worse, but overall, yeah, I'm happy.

"I'm happy because we've been working really hard on this package, and we're still trying to understand it fully. But since Singapore, we've taken a big step further, and now we've just got to keep working on it, keep understanding."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

03:10:50 pm

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Read Also:

03:06:08 pm

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Starting Grid

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h 1 A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

1'34.035

211.057 2 M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.179

1'34.214

210.656 3 I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.215

1'34.250

210.576 4 C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.232

1'34.267

210.538 5 L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.276

1'34.311

210.439 6 G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.441

1'34.476

210.072 7 O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.768

1'34.803

209.347 8 L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+1.014

1'35.049

208.805 9 L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+1.023

1'35.058

208.786 10 P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+1.045

1'35.080

208.737 11 N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi

+1.123

1'35.158

208.566 12 F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda

+1.783

1'35.818

207.130 13 O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+1.996

1'36.031

206.670 14 A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+2.014

1'36.049

206.632 15 E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari

+2.496

1'36.531

205.600 16 L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda

+2.642

1'36.677

205.289 17 C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes

+2.735

1'36.770

205.092 18 A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.932

1'36.967

204.675 19 S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.398

1'37.433

203.696 20 V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.488

1'37.523

203.508 21 F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes

+1.687

1'35.722

207.337 22 G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi

+1.656

1'35.691

207.405 View full results

NOTE: Lance Stroll will start from the pitlane with set-up changes, and a new power unit and battery.

03:00:48 pm

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Qualifying recap

Formula 1

Antonelli will become F1 world champion this weekend if he wins the race and title rival and team-mate Russell finishes ninth or below

03:00:15 pm

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

United States Grand Prix - start time in one hour

Hello everyone, and welcome back to our live coverage of the United States Grand Prix weekend. Just an hour to go until the race gets started at Austin, for 56 laps of the Circuit of the Americas.

Hopefully it'll be an entertaining one!

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Oct 25, 2026, 7:21 PM

Lap:

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Chat