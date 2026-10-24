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Formula 1 United States GP
F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix starts, plus the full Austin schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Michael Banovsky
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 10:43 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Circuit of the Americas with Kimi Antonelli on pole and his first chance to clinch the 2026 world championship.
Antonelli starts ahead of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, while title rival George Russell lines up sixth. If Antonelli wins and Russell finishes ninth or lower, the Mercedes driver will be crowned world champion in Austin.
Charles Leclerc starts fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris seventh and eighth for McLaren. Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly complete the top 10.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s United States GP.
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How can I watch the F1 United States GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the United States GP weekend.
F1 United States GP Sunday schedule
Times local to Austin:
Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 3:00pm CDT
For UK viewers:
Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 8:00pm GMT
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 4:00pm ET
F1 United States GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Austin:
- Friday, October 23 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CDT
- Friday, October 23 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CDT
- Saturday, October 24 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CDT
- Saturday, October 24 — qualifying — 4:00pm CDT
- Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 3:00pm CDT
United States GP Sunday weather forecast
Sunday is expected to be warm and predominantly dry in Austin for the United States Grand Prix. Temperatures should sit around 27-29C at the 3:00pm local start, with partly cloudy skies and periods of sunshine. Rain is not currently expected.
Winds should remain light to moderate at around 10-15km/h, meaning the warmer conditions may have a greater impact than the wind. Tyre degradation and thermal management could therefore play an important role over the 56-lap race.
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United States GP track facts
- Circuit: Circuit of the Americas
- Location: Austin, Texas, United States
- Event: United States GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, October 25
- Circuit length: 5.513km
- Corners: 20
- Race distance: 56 laps / 308.405km
Circuit of the Americas combines significant elevation changes with high-speed direction changes, heavy braking zones and a famously steep climb into Turn 1. Its opening sector takes inspiration from Silverstone’s Maggots-Becketts-Chapel complex, while the circuit’s bumps remain an additional set-up challenge.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez
Photos from US GP - Saturday
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
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United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
United States GP - Saturday, in photos
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