Preview

Formula 1 United States GP

F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix starts, plus the full Austin schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 10:43 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Circuit of the Americas with Kimi Antonelli on pole and his first chance to clinch the 2026 world championship.

Antonelli starts ahead of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, while title rival George Russell lines up sixth. If Antonelli wins and Russell finishes ninth or lower, the Mercedes driver will be crowned world champion in Austin.

Charles Leclerc starts fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris seventh and eighth for McLaren. Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly complete the top 10.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s United States GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 United States GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the United States GP weekend.

F1 United States GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Austin:

Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 3:00pm CDT

For UK viewers:

Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 8:00pm GMT

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 4:00pm ET

F1 United States GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Austin:

United States GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be warm and predominantly dry in Austin for the United States Grand Prix. Temperatures should sit around 27-29C at the 3:00pm local start, with partly cloudy skies and periods of sunshine. Rain is not currently expected.

Winds should remain light to moderate at around 10-15km/h, meaning the warmer conditions may have a greater impact than the wind. Tyre degradation and thermal management could therefore play an important role over the 56-lap race.

Read Also:

United States GP track facts

Circuit of the Americas combines significant elevation changes with high-speed direction changes, heavy braking zones and a famously steep climb into Turn 1. Its opening sector takes inspiration from Silverstone’s Maggots-Becketts-Chapel complex, while the circuit’s bumps remain an additional set-up challenge.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from US GP - Saturday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

George Russell, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

An inflatable F1 car

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

George Russell, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing, Kayna Lang arrive in the paddock.

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

The FIA Safety Car

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lando Norris, McLaren

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lando Norris, McLaren

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

George Russell, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Lando Norris, McLaren

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

United States GP - Saturday, in photos

Formula 1

40

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :

Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article 2026 F1 United States Grand Prix starting grid

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Michael Banovsky



F1 United States GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

F1 United States GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1

Formula 1

Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

More from

Lando Norris



"We're just a step behind" - what McLaren is trying to solve with its final 2026 upgrades

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

23 h

"We're just a step behind" - what McLaren is trying to solve with its final 2026 upgrades



McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"

Formula 1

Formula 1

United States GP

McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"



F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Formula 1

Spanish GP

F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Latest news



F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

United States GP

3 min

F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



2026 F1 United States Grand Prix starting grid

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

United States GP

12 min

2026 F1 United States Grand Prix starting grid



F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

United States GP

25 min

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP



F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes pole with George Russell sixth

Formula 1

F1 Formula 1

United States GP

33 min

F1 United States GP: Kimi Antonelli takes pole with George Russell sixth

Feature

Discover prime content



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Formula 1

United States GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

Formula 1

United States GP

By Ronald Vording

Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR

Formula 1

United States GP

By Jake Boxall-Legge

Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect

Formula 1

United States GP

By Filip Cleeren

How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe