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Formula 1 United States GP

F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix starts, plus the full Austin schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 10:43 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Circuit of the Americas with Kimi Antonelli on pole and his first chance to clinch the 2026 world championship.

Antonelli starts ahead of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, while title rival George Russell lines up sixth. If Antonelli wins and Russell finishes ninth or lower, the Mercedes driver will be crowned world champion in Austin.

Charles Leclerc starts fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris seventh and eighth for McLaren. Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly complete the top 10.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s United States GP.

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How can I watch the F1 United States GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the United States GP weekend.

F1 United States GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Austin:

Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 3:00pm CDT

For UK viewers:

Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 8:00pm GMT

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 4:00pm ET

F1 United States GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Austin:

Friday, October 23 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CDT

Friday, October 23 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CDT

Saturday, October 24 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CDT

Saturday, October 24 — qualifying — 4:00pm CDT

Sunday, October 25 — 2026 United States Grand Prix — 3:00pm CDT

United States GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be warm and predominantly dry in Austin for the United States Grand Prix. Temperatures should sit around 27-29C at the 3:00pm local start, with partly cloudy skies and periods of sunshine. Rain is not currently expected.

Winds should remain light to moderate at around 10-15km/h, meaning the warmer conditions may have a greater impact than the wind. Tyre degradation and thermal management could therefore play an important role over the 56-lap race.

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United States GP track facts

Circuit: Circuit of the Americas

Location: Austin, Texas, United States

Event: United States GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, October 25

Circuit length: 5.513km

Corners: 20

Race distance: 56 laps / 308.405km

Circuit of the Americas combines significant elevation changes with high-speed direction changes, heavy braking zones and a famously steep climb into Turn 1. Its opening sector takes inspiration from Silverstone’s Maggots-Becketts-Chapel complex, while the circuit’s bumps remain an additional set-up challenge.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from US GP - Saturday





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United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos





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United States GP - Saturday, in photos





United States GP - Saturday, in photos

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