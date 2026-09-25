F1 urged to rethink sprint points system as calendar expands in 2027

Formula 1 should overhaul its sprint race points system and reassess aerodynamic testing restrictions to accommodate an expanding sprint calendar, according to presenter Will Buxton.

The 2027 F1 calendar includes 10 sprint race weekends in Bahrain, Australia, Japan, Canada, Monaco, Great Britain, Italy, Brazil, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

During an appearance on the Up To Speed podcast, Buxton argued that more points should be awarded for the 100km Saturday events. Currently, points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint race, with eight points going to the winner, seven points to the second-place driver, six points to the third-place driver, and so on.

"You should get more points. It should go down further. They should reallocate the point structure between sprints and the main one," Buxton said.

"Don't forget as well, every single driver in that field other than Fernando [Alonso] came through junior formulas from GP2, which is now Formula 2, with two races in a weekend. So, it's not like they're not used to it."

Buxton also raised concerns about the cost cap with the increased number of races.

British motorsports journalist Will Buxton at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie Photo by: Getty Images

"To your point about development, it might then lead, under the budget cap, to teams having to rethink again how they allocate their spending throughout the year.

"The vast majority, which is already the case, but even more of a focus on R&D going through CFD and wind tunnel, and obviously you have the limitations on that based on where you finish the previous championship season.

"So that might need a bit of rejigging as well in order to allow a little more time to go into CFD and a little bit more time in the wind tunnel because that's where the development will ultimately be done."

Former W Series driver and Sky Sports analyst Naomi Schiff, who is a co-host on the podcast, added: "Don't forget we've got to get six rookie sessions in. Let's not forget that as well. Each team has to give away six sessions to a rookie."

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday