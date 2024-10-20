F1 US GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 US Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 20 October. Here's how you can watch the 19th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris will start the race from pole position after beating championship leader Max Verstappen in a qualifying session that was curtailed by a crash for George Russell.
Norris and Verstappen are locked in a battle for the 2024 drivers' title, with the Red Bull driver sitting 54 points clear.
|Event
|Date
|
18 Oct
12:30
|
United States GP - FP1
|
18 Oct
12:30
|
United States GP - SPRINT QU
|
18 Oct
16:30
|
United States GP - SPRINT
|
19 Oct
13:00
|
United States GP - QU
|
19 Oct
17:00
|
United States GP - Race
|
20 Oct
14:00
What time does the US Grand Prix start?
The US GP will begin at 2pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
- Date: Sunday, 20 October, 2024
- Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)
2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Sprint quali
|
21:30
|
22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|08:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:00¹
|
Sprint
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|11:00
|
05:00¹
|03:00¹
|
23:30
|Quali
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch the US Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 US Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 US Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'32.330
|214.955
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.031
1'32.361
|214.882
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.322
1'32.652
|214.208
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.410
1'32.740
|214.004
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.620
1'32.950
|213.521
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.644
1'32.974
|213.466
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.688
1'33.018
|213.365
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.979
1'33.309
|212.699
|9
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.151
1'33.481
|212.308
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.176
1'33.506
|212.251
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.214
1'33.544
|212.165
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.267
1'33.597
|212.045
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.429
1'33.759
|211.678
|15
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.721
1'34.051
|211.021
|16
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.732
1'34.062
|210.997
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.822
1'34.152
|210.795
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+1.824
1'34.154
|210.790
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.898
1'34.228
|210.625
|20
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|
|View full results
