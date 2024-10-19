All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Race report
Formula 1 United States GP

F1 US GP: Verstappen takes controlled sprint win from Sainz, Norris

Verstappen returns to the top spot in Austin

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Tiffany Cromwell and Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Jock Clear, Senior Performance Engineer, Scuderia Ferrari with Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Andy Cowell, Group CEO, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
McLaren MCL38 front wing detail
Alpine A524 chassis detail
Red Bull Racing RB20 steering wheel of Sergio Perez
Haas VF-24 nose detail
Alpine A524 front bib detail
Mercedes F1 W15 front bib detail
Haas VF-24 front bib detail
McLaren MCL38 front bib detail
Mercedes F1 W15 front wing detail
The grid with a view of Turn 1 ahead of the Sprint
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, gets out of the car on the grid
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet on the grid
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
McLaren pit stop wheel gun
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, on the grid
Shaboozey and Gordon Ramsey pose in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet on the grid
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field away
Race start, as drivers race into the first corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the remainder of the field at the start of the Sprint
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 battles with Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, 1st position, in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, chat in Parc Ferme
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, chat in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Sting with the Sprint top 3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position
Marshals clear away the car of Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
The car of Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, is moved away on a flatbed truck
Haas VF-24 technical detail
Ferrari SF-24 front wing detail
Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail
Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 wooden plank detail
Alpine A524 front wing detail
Mercedes F1 W15 technical detail
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, watches down the pit lane
Ferrari SF-24 technical detail
Haas F1 Team pitstop wheel guns
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Mondo Duplantis and his fiancée Desiré Inglander
Pato O'Ward, Reserve Driver, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, parks his car in Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, and Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team for Sky Sports F1
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, chats with Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, receives his Pirelli Pole Position Award from Pole Vaulter Armand Duplantis
Top three qualifiers Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Lando Norris, McLaren
99

Max Verstappen converted pole into a sprint victory at the United States Grand Prix, having resisted early pressure from Lando Norris to claim an untroubled first win since June's Barcelona race.

Verstappen clinched victory with a 3.9-second margin over Carlos Sainz, who mounted a last-lap pass on Norris at Turn 1 to snatch second place.

Norris had thrown his McLaren down the inside of Charles Leclerc at the first corner, and then maintained enough momentum to sit on the outside of George Russell at Turn 3 to assume the inside line for the next corner to move up to second place.

He then stayed in DRS range of Verstappen for the opening laps, closing in on the lengthy back straight but without enough pace to test his championship rival with a move into Turn 12.

But Verstappen stabilised and built a plus-one-second margin to ensure Norris could no longer use DRS, which threw the Briton into the clutches of countryman Russell.

This set Norris back a further second in defending from the Mercedes driver; Russell's challenge subsided as he struggled with tyre wear, and Norris then attempted to get back into Verstappen's wheel tracks for the second half of the 19-lap race.

Although Norris started to close the now two-second gap and got as close as 1.2s behind, Verstappen was able to dig out more pace from an improved Red Bull and reclaimed his advantage, tacking on a few further tenths to fully ward off a late-race challenge from Norris as the McLaren driver dropped off.

Sainz then capitalised; the Spaniard had brought himself into play having passed team-mate Leclerc on the fifth lap with a well-judged move at Turn 15 and let the Monegasque run out of road. The ailing Russell was then easy prey for Sainz, who then began to catch Norris.

Having homed into DRS range of Norris, Sainz stayed close in the final sector of the penultimate lap and pounced on Norris at the uphill Turn 1, forcing his former team-mate into a lock-up that ensured the Ferrari driver came up for air with second.

Norris held onto third by the skin of his teeth, nearly coming to blows with Leclerc at Turn 15 on the final lap as the Ferrari driver was surprised by his early braking into the tight left-hander. The incident will be investigated by the stewards as potential erratic driving.

Russell fell to fifth, eight seconds behind Leclerc, to finish ahead of team-mate Hamilton - who endured a quiet race as the glimmers of Mercedes pace faded away in the heat; the W15 rather chewed up its rear tyres to cost pace in the final stages.

Kevin Magnussen clinched seventh as his Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg claimed the final point; Magnussen defied an order to let Yuki Tsunoda repass earlier in the race as he felt the RB driver had pushed him off in an attempt to pass.

Tsunoda then defended hard from Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri in the latter stages of the race, but ultimately got passed by both drivers despite his stout defence and fell out of the top 10. Piastri held onto 10th despite a five-second penalty for forcing Pierre Gasly off the road.

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 19

-

8 Red Bull Red Bull
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 19

+3.882

3.882

3.882 7 Ferrari Ferrari
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 19

+6.240

6.240

2.358 6 McLaren Mercedes
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 19

+6.956

6.956

0.716 5 Ferrari Ferrari
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 19

+15.766

15.766

8.810 4 Mercedes Mercedes
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 19

+18.724

18.724

2.958 3 Mercedes Mercedes
7 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 19

+25.161

25.161

6.437 2 Haas Ferrari
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 19

+26.588

26.588

1.427 1 Haas Ferrari
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 19

+29.950

29.950

3.362 Red Bull Red Bull
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 19

+37.059

37.059

7.109 McLaren Mercedes
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 19

+38.363

38.363

1.304 RB Red Bull
12 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 19

+39.460

39.460

1.097 Williams Mercedes
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 19

+41.236

41.236

1.776 Aston Martin Mercedes
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 19

+41.995

41.995

0.759 Alpine Renault
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 19

+42.804

42.804

0.809 Alpine Renault
16 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 19

+44.008

44.008

1.204 RB Red Bull
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 19

+44.564

44.564

0.556 Williams Mercedes
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 19

+46.807

46.807

2.243 Aston Martin Mercedes
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 19

+52.842

52.842

6.035 Sauber Ferrari
20 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 19

+54.476

54.476

1.634 Sauber Ferrari
View full results

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story