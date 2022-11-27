Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated Next / How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy
Formula 1 News

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown

Formula 1 will weather the storm caused by the "complete mess" of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the contagion it triggered, says McLaren boss Zak Brown.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown

The recent bankruptcy of FTX in the wake of an $8 billion liquidity crunch sent panic through the crypto markets – which in turn has had an impact on F1 teams.

Eight of the squads on the grid have sponsorship deals with crypto firms, with F1 itself having a major deal with exchange Crypto.com.

FTX was a sponsor of the Mercedes team, and the trouble prompted the German car manufacturer to suspend the deal on the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix and remove the company’s logos from its car and assets.

The demise of FTX impacted other companies that had loans or financial arrangements with it, and prompted concerns about contagion in the market amid uncertainty about the reserves of other major exchanges.

But Brown does not see the need to be too worried about the impact on F1, as he says the crypto market will see its strongest participants survive.

He was clear that he has no fears about the strength of exchange OKX, which joined forces with McLaren earlier this year.

“We're very comfortable with OKX, and we did a tremendous amount of due diligence,” said Brown.

“We had a choice on which partner to go with, because we had a bunch of approaches, so we believe we've got the best partner in the business. We're well aware of their back end, their reserves, the deposits, how they operate. So I'm very comfortable there.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, attends the Press Conference

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, attends the Press Conference

Photo by: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if there was a risk of a wider potential impact of the crypto meltdown on F1, Brown said: “The FTX [situation] certainly seems to be a complete mess.

“I kind of liken it to the Internet when it got started. You had lots of Internet companies. Lots didn't make it, but then companies like Amazon came out pretty good.

“I think that'll be the same with crypto and blockchain. You just had so many people rush towards it. And the end result will be a handful, and I don't know what that number is, of real serious players.

“Everyone that I've spoken within the financial industry is very bullish on crypto and blockchain as a financial instrument moving forward. And it's just going to be a case of who are going to be the big players in the space. We're convinced OKX is going to be one of them and they've been rock solid with us.”

Brown also reckons that doubts about the long-term viability of crypto sponsors are no different from scepticism about other industries that have been involved in F1.

“I think every time there's been a shift in the sport, there's, ‘oh my, what's going to happen when the tobacco money leaves the sport? What happens when this manufacturer leaves the sport?

“But the sport is so strong that it seems always to be someone there to step in. So it would be unfortunate if there's a lot of impact, but I think the sport is just fine.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated
Previous article

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated
Next article

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Vettel reveals story behind last F1 race ‘Invitation’ T-shirt
Formula 1

Vettel reveals story behind last F1 race ‘Invitation’ T-shirt

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated
Formula 1

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

Nissan impressed by Baguette's progression through 2022
Super GT Super GT

Nissan impressed by Baguette's progression through 2022

Nissan says new SUPER GT signing Bertrand Baguette performed "much better" towards the end of his title-winning 2022 campaign than he did at the start following his off-season move from Honda.

Bentleys rejoin Australian GT grid
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia

Bentleys rejoin Australian GT grid

The Bentley marque will return to the GT World Challenge Australia grid for the season finale in Adelaide this week.

Energy X-Prix: Hamilton’s X44 team snatches Extreme E title as Abt wins finale
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Energy X-Prix: Hamilton’s X44 team snatches Extreme E title as Abt wins finale

Lewis Hamilton’s X44 squad clinched the Extreme E title in a highly-eventful season finale, as Abt Cupra took a maiden win in the Energy X-Prix in Uruguay.

Gran Turismo hopeful of FIA partnership, bigger World Series events in 2023
Esports Esports

Gran Turismo hopeful of FIA partnership, bigger World Series events in 2023

On the eve of the Gran Turismo World Series Nations Cup World Final, gaming series producer Kazunori Yamauchi clarified its current relationship with the FIA and its virtual motorsport plans for next season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
19 h
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.