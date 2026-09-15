F1 world champion among drivers for Race Of Champions’ first New Zealand event

The Race Of Champions has announced the first four drivers for its inaugural New Zealand event, taking place at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium on 9-10 January 2027.

The lineup will be spearheaded by four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has taken part in all but two Race Of Champions events since 2007. The German won the Nations’ Cup six years in a row, from 2007 to 2012, alongside Michael Schumacher, and in 2017 with Pascal Wehrlein; he also triumphed in the main contest in London in 2015.

“Before ROC Sydney I went for a first quick visit to New Zealand and was blown away by the beauty of the country, so I told the organisers jokingly, ‘Can you please bring the next ROC to New Zealand?’,” Vettel said. “I am really looking forward to competing against so many other champions from across the globe at the Race Of Champions in Wellington in January, and getting a chance to visit more of New Zealand.”

A current F1 driver has also been announced in Valtteri Bottas; the 10-time grand prix winner, now racing for backmarker Cadillac, will take part in the event for just the third time.

Hayden Paddon, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Hyundai

Other series will also be represented with 2025 Supercars champion Chaz Mostert, who made his Race Of Champions debut last time out that same year in Australia, and New Zealand star Hayden Paddon, a one-time WRC rally winner.

“It’s amazing to see one of the world’s most spectacular motorsport events come to New Zealand for the first time ever,” Paddon said. “New Zealand is really in a golden age of motorsport at the moment across so many disciplines, and I can’t think of a more fitting celebration of this than hosting the Race Of Champions, that attracts so many of the biggest stars from all around the world.

“This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Kiwi motorsport fans to get up close and personal with drivers from F1, WRC, circuit and other motorsport forms, all battling it out in equal machinery inside one of New Zealand’s most famous sports stadiums. It’s really a historic event for so many reasons, and I’m personally incredibly proud to be a part of it.”