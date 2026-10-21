Formula 1 United States GP

F1's arrival in Austin could trigger staggering $1 billion economic boost

Austin's tourism chief believes the 2026 United States Grand Prix could generate around $1 billion in economic activity

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:35 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Austin is in for a big weekend, and the city's tourism chief says the United States Grand Prix could be worth around $1billion to the area as the Formula 1 circus arrives in Texas. Tom Noonan, president and chief executive of Visit Austin, is excited for the cars to arrive on track. But the fun starts much earlier than that.

“These [F1] teams get in town like seven to nine days in advance,” Noonan told KXAN. “It’s the equivalent of having like a citywide convention in town even before the race even starts.”

He's also enjoying the global exposure. “Think about all the eyeballs in Austin, Texas, around the world during Formula 1,” he said. “It’s incredible. It’s a great marketing platform for us too.”

KXAN reports that Austin hotels could reach 95% occupancy over the race weekend. And for some businesses, the race is one of the biggest events of the year. Hotel manager Joanna McCreary said: “This is the best October we’ve ever actually. This hotel has had on record since we’ve been open since 2010.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty Images

She continued: “Formula 1, just those four days, is about 7% of our annual revenue. And obviously we’re open for 365.”

McCreary also suggested the race has become more popular due to uncertainty across the calendar. “The race, I think, this year was impacted by the fact that some of the global destinations were either cancelled or a little more touch and go,” she said.

Travis County has said the race has reportedly generated more than $10billion for Central Texas since 2012, including more than $1billion a year in the county. So they will be happy with the fact that the Circuit of the Americas will host F1 until at least 2034 after a eight-year extension was agreed last year. That will make COTA the longest-serving F1 venue in the United States, overtaking Watkins Glen.

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