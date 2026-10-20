Formula 1 United States GP

F1’s former fuel flow meter supplier sues its replacement ahead of US GP

Sentronics, the FIA’s fuel flow meter supplier until 2025, claims the sensors now fitted to every F1 car infringe its patent

Alex Harrington

Edited: Oct 20, 2026, 11:36 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1’s former fuel flow meter supplier, Sentronics Holdings Ltd, has taken its replacement to court in Texas. The company claims that the sensors now used by every car in the championship infringe its patent.

The British company filed the case against German manufacturer Allengra GmbH in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas on 16 October. This comes just days before the United States Grand Prix in Austin. According to the court docket, Sentronics has demanded a jury trial and filed two exhibits alongside its complaint.

What are fuel flow meters?

Fuel flow meters measure how much fuel reaches each engine, allowing the FIA to police the flow limits set out in the technical regulations. The FIA wants to keep an eye on this, because a change in fuel flow means a change in power produced by the internal combustion engine.

According to the complaint, as reported by PlanetF1, Sentronics was the FIA’s exclusive supplier from 2018 to 2025 before Allengra won the contract for 2026 to 2030 in November 2024. The two companies are now butting heads, as Sentronics claims Allengra’s meters infringe its US patent, 11,391,609, which was granted to Sentronics in July 2022.

The patent, titled "Flow meter", relates to "a method and an associated flow meter for measuring fuel flow rate in a vehicle". It explains that ultrasonic flow meters work on the principle that "the propagation time of ultrasonic signals travelling through a fluid between two fixed points varies depending on whether the signal travels in the direction of flow or against the direction of flow, with signals propagating more quickly when travelling with the flow". Sentronics' method sends pairs of signals in opposite directions and alters their phase to measure the flow.

What Sentronics is claiming

The complaint says Sentronics’ own laboratory testing in late 2024 confirmed the infringement. It also says Sentronics shared technical details with the FIA under a non-disclosure agreement.

As well as direct infringement, Sentronics accuses Allengra of encouraging the FIA and the teams to use the meters in the United States, including at the races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.

The complaint alleges the infringement was a deliberate choice, adding that Allengra was told about the European version of the patent in August 2025. Sentronics’ lawyers sent a demand letter in April 2026, which Allengra’s US counsel disputed.

According to the complaint, the FIA confirmed receiving Sentronics’ earlier notice on 17 September 2025, saying its contents were "duly noted".

Sentronics is now asking the court to permanently ban Allengra from making, selling or supplying the meters in the US. Unsurprisingly, it is also seeking damages for lost profits and royalties dating back to as far as 2022. In fact, it wants those damages tripled because it says the infringement was wilful.

Will the US Grand Prix be affected?

No, the race weekend won't be affected at all as Sentronics hasn't asked for an emergency ban that would stop the usage of these parts as Kimi Antonelli fights for his championship win. The court has been asked to issue a summons, which is a normal step for serving the case.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team





Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"

Latest news





Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



32 min



Christian Horner: Kimi Antonelli has 'earned' the right to be Mercedes' number one





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40





FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations



WRC



WRC WRC 2 h



FIA ratifies key 2027 WRC sporting regulations





Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss the rest MotoGP season due to shoulder injury



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Australian GP



3 h



Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss the rest MotoGP season due to shoulder injury

Feature

Discover prime content





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40





How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1





Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe