Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
Schedule Results Standings
All me

Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's technical director James to leave role next month

By:

Formula 1 stalwart Andrew James, who has most recently been its technical director after a 25-year career with the championship organiser, is to step down from his role next month.

F1's technical director James to leave role next month

James has played an instrumental role in creating and implementing many of the technical systems and processes that have helped make F1 such a global hit – including the establishment of its state-of-the-art broadcast centre.

As well as helping ensure the sport remained at the cutting edge of technology and never missed a beat during his near three-decade involvement, he helped see it through a number of particular challenges.

One such moment came at the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix when James had to lead the relocation of F1's Media and Technology Centre because of a typhoon threat. Had he failed, the event would have had to be called off.

Read Also:

One of James' most recent efforts was helping deliver F1's transition to rely on remote operations facilities for its coverage of grands prix weekends. The change was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, but will now likely become a more permanent solution longer term.

Following a restructuring of F1's Media and Technology Centre at its Biggin Hill HQ, however, it has been mutually agreed that James will step down from his position at the end of next month.

Speaking about his imminent departure, James said he was proud of everything he had achieved in F1 – and hoped he had left the sport in good shape.

"During my time at F1 I have had the privilege of undertaking exciting projects working with a truly great team of people who have shown the creativity, skill, passion, perseverance and dedication that has enabled the business to deliver so spectacularly," he said.

"I am very proud to have been a part of that. I would like to thank every member of staff, past and present, for their support but, in particular, the teams I have worked with directly who unfailingly delivered on the targets which were set both by the organisation and ourselves.

"Now I am moving on, but I hope I have left my mark and I hope that the business and the staff continue to deliver outstanding products that excite and engage the fans."

F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn was full of praise for the efforts that James had made during his time involved in F1.

"Andrew has been a pillar of our organisation for more than 25 years and his contribution has been immense," explained Brawn.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without his ability, commitment and dedication. I would like to personally thank Andrew for his time here and wish him all the very best for his future plans."

It is unclear whether James has already decided on his next step, but his vast experience of F1 would make him an obvious target for a team.

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
3h
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021

