Formula 1 United States GP

F1's United States GP venue faces roller coaster controversy ahead of race weekend

The Circuit of the Americas' new roller coaster experienced two safety shutdowns during its opening weekend

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:35 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

If you're heading to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, you may want to think twice if you're looking to ride its big roller coaster after the ride had a difficult start.

COTALAND, the theme park at the circuit, opened to the public at the end of September earlier this year. But on its opening weekend, the Circuit Breaker roller coaster stopped twice while in use by the public. On the Saturday, there were 19 people sat in the attraction when it stopped on a vertical part of the track.

It sat there in that position for nine minutes before it was lowered down and riders were allowed to get off.

Horribly, the same thing happened the next day, but this time for two minutes before guests could exit.

According to the organisers, no one was injured by the unexpected shutdown and no medical treatment was needed. In fact, they say it was a routine safety shutdown, triggered by some sort of issue with the ride.

"On Saturday, Circuit Breaker experienced an unplanned stop while 19 riders were onboard," a statement read. "The ride stopped while the vehicle was in its vertical tilt position, where riders remained safely secured in their seats for approximately nine minutes. The vehicle was then returned to a horizontal position, and ride attendants assisted guests in exiting. No injuries occurred and no medical treatment was required.

"Circuit Breaker experienced another operational stop on Sunday while riders were onboard. Riders remained safely secured throughout the delay. The ride vehicle returned to its normal horizontal position in approximately two minutes, and guests exited normally. No injuries occurred and no medical treatment was required.

"Circuit Breaker, like modern roller coasters and other major thrill rides, has numerous sensors and safety systems that continuously monitor operating conditions. If a required condition is not satisfied, the system may automatically stop the ride rather than allow it to continue. When that happens, riders remain safely secured while attendants follow established procedures, complete the necessary checks and verification cycles, and return the ride to service once those checks are satisfied.

"Occasional operational stops are a normal part of operating sophisticated amusement rides. Our goal is to complete the necessary checks efficiently, minimise the inconvenience to our guests, and get everyone back to enjoying their day at COTALAND."

The ride has also been the subject of legal action. CBS Austin reports that Matthew Cantu has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1million against Circuit of the Americas, LLC and the ride’s manufacturer.

Cantu alleges that he and a companion were left suspended about 130 feet in the air for more than an hour, and that he suffered head, neck and back injuries. The claims have not been tested in court.

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