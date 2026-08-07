Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

Formula 1
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Formula 1
Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Formula 1
Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Franco Colapinto leaves fans in stitches with "Passenger Princess" driving lesson

Formula 1
Franco Colapinto leaves fans in stitches with "Passenger Princess" driving lesson

F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards

Formula 1
F1 2026 mid-season grades: Williams takes shocking step backwards

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Formula 1

F2 star Rafael Camara responds to 2027 Haas F1 rumours

Rafael Camara is ignoring speculation linking him to a 2027 Haas F1 seat as he focuses on fighting for the Formula 2 championship

Lydia Mee
Published:
Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 2 title contender Rafael Camara insists he is blocking out rumours linking him to a 2027 Haas Formula 1 seat to focus entirely on his current championship campaign with Invicta Racing.

As the calendar pauses for the August summer break, teams and drivers are actively beginning to finalise their plans for next season.

Camara's strong form in F2 has positioned the Brazilian driver as a leading candidate to step up to F1, with growing speculation that he could achieve his dream of securing a full-time drive next year.

While Camara says the F1 links are encouraging, he stressed that failing to deliver the required results in F2 will render any paddock speculation meaningless.

"It's good to see," he said of the rumours during an interview with F2. "You don't really know at the moment, but it's nice to have this, and to see that the dream is close.

"But at the same time, you don't want to get too much into that because I’m still in a very important championship, and if you do well, most likely you're going to get a chance. So, on my side, I’m just really focusing on this year.

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Not many people get this opportunity, especially being in a team that's one of the best in Formula 2 and having the chance to fight for the championship. So I would just want to make the most of it and make sure that I enjoy every moment."

As a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Camara has been linked to Haas F1 due to the American team's close technical partnership with Ferrari and its history of accommodating the Maranello outfit's junior drivers.

Recent speculation suggests that Ferrari could leverage this influence to place the 21-year-old in a Haas seat for 2027 as a potential replacement for Esteban Ocon.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 helmet signed by 20 drivers raises record six-figure sum for charity
Next article Oscar Piastri's new merchandise collection earns positive fan reaction

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Formula 1
Formula 1
Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ferrari staff see Michael Schumacher similarities in Lewis Hamilton, says former engineer
More from
Rafael Camara

Cadillac tracking Rafael Camara as 2027 F1 target

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Cadillac tracking Rafael Camara as 2027 F1 target

F2 title race takes shape as F1 juniors shine at Spa

FIA F2
FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 title race takes shape as F1 juniors shine at Spa

The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again

FIA F2
The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again
More from
Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman takes 'huge confidence' from Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar's F1 rise

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Oliver Bearman takes 'huge confidence' from Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar's F1 rise

Oliver Bearman responds to Aston Martin rumours with clear Ferrari message

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Oliver Bearman responds to Aston Martin rumours with clear Ferrari message

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
Belgian GP
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Latest news

MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Jorge Martin leads Aprilia front-row lockout in qualifying

"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

Formula 1
"Everyone was happy except him" – Franco Colapinto shares telling Flavio Briatore anecdote

James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Formula 1
James Vowles reveals Williams F1 cost cap struggle amid facility overhaul

Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Formula 1
Otmar Szafnauer reveals how Toto Wolff helped create Force India's famous pink F1 era

Feature

Discover prime content

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Stuart Codling
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history

The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment

Formula 1
By Filip Cleeren
The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment
View more