F2 star Rafael Camara responds to 2027 Haas F1 rumours
Rafael Camara is ignoring speculation linking him to a 2027 Haas F1 seat as he focuses on fighting for the Formula 2 championship
Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing
Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Formula 2 title contender Rafael Camara insists he is blocking out rumours linking him to a 2027 Haas Formula 1 seat to focus entirely on his current championship campaign with Invicta Racing.
As the calendar pauses for the August summer break, teams and drivers are actively beginning to finalise their plans for next season.
Camara's strong form in F2 has positioned the Brazilian driver as a leading candidate to step up to F1, with growing speculation that he could achieve his dream of securing a full-time drive next year.
While Camara says the F1 links are encouraging, he stressed that failing to deliver the required results in F2 will render any paddock speculation meaningless.
"It's good to see," he said of the rumours during an interview with F2. "You don't really know at the moment, but it's nice to have this, and to see that the dream is close.
"But at the same time, you don't want to get too much into that because I’m still in a very important championship, and if you do well, most likely you're going to get a chance. So, on my side, I’m just really focusing on this year.
Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing
Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images
"Not many people get this opportunity, especially being in a team that's one of the best in Formula 2 and having the chance to fight for the championship. So I would just want to make the most of it and make sure that I enjoy every moment."
As a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Camara has been linked to Haas F1 due to the American team's close technical partnership with Ferrari and its history of accommodating the Maranello outfit's junior drivers.
Recent speculation suggests that Ferrari could leverage this influence to place the 21-year-old in a Haas seat for 2027 as a potential replacement for Esteban Ocon.
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