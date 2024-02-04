What are the fastest and slowest corners on the F1 calendar?

F1 will visit 24 tracks in 2024 as part of a record-breaking season for the sport. Among the tracks are some iconic corners including the Monaco Loews hairpin and the Eau Rouge/Raidillon sequence at Spa. Every track brings its own unique layout to the calendar, with a variety of corners that are both loved (and sometimes hated) by drivers and fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about the slowest and fastest corners during the 2023 F1 season, according to data by the Mercedes Archive:

What are the slowest corners in F1?

Circuit de Monaco - Loews Hairpin - 27mph (45kph)

Unsurprisingly, the slowest corner on any F1 track is the Loews Hairpin on the Circuit de Monaco. The corner is one of the most iconic on the F1 calendar, with cars decreasing their speed massively to be able to make the full turn and some drivers having to steer with one hand to get through the corner. The average speed for the corner is around 30mph but in 2023, the maximum speed of the turn was 27mph (45kph), according to the Mercedes Archive.

Turn 6 is mostly known as the Loews hairpin after the original name of the hotel that stands on the outer side of the corner, however, it has since been renamed the Fairmont Hairpin, although this isn’t as widely used. The hotel was built on the location of Monaco’s first railway station, with the turn originally named Station Hairpin.

The Loews Hotel opened in 1975, with the corner named to match the hotel, a tradition which has remained through three owners. The corner was briefly renamed the Grand Hotel Hairpin between 1998 and 2004 when the hotel was changed to the Monte Carlo Grand Hotel until it was sold to Fairmont Hotels and Resorts in 2004, hence the new turn name, the Fairmont Hairpin.

Circuit de Monaco - Nouvelle Chicane & Anthony Noghes – 34mph (55kph)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

The Nouvelle Chicane and Anthony Noghes were the two of the second slowest corners in Formula 1 during 2023, with a top speed of just 34mph (55kph). The Nouvelle Chicane at Turns 10 & 11 follows the tunnel exit, where cars pass the yachts on the waterfront. The turns were previously named the Chicane du Port, until the 1980s when it was given its new name, the Nouvelle Chicane. The turns are also a rare overtaking spot on the Monaco circuit.

The Anthony Noghes corner is Turn 18 on the track and the final curve before drivers go full throttle to the start/finish line. The corner was previously a hairpin named Gazometre, until it was redesigned in the 1970s and renamed after Anthony Noghes - the founder of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Marina Bay Street Circuit - Turn 13 – 34mph (55kph)

The hairpin at Turn 13 of the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore is one of the slowest on the Formula 1 calendar with a maximum speed of just 34mph (55kph) in 2023. In 2015, the corner was widened to increase potential opportunities for overtaking during the race.

A grand prix has been held on the street circuit since 2008 and is in a harbourside location like the Circuit de Monaco. The circuit is known for having at least one safety car appearance in every race to date, with 24 safety car deployments in the fourteen races held on the track.

Miami International Autodrome - Turn 17 – 37mph (60kph)

The Miami International Autodrome has one of the slowest corners on the F1 calendar with Turn 17 having a maximum speed of 37mph (60kph). The turn is another hairpin which ensures that cars significantly reduce their speed and use full steering lock to make it round the corner.

Miami is the only track on the calendar that has a corner in both the slowest and fastest recorded turns of 2023. The circuit made its Formula 1 debut in 2022 and is a purpose-built temporary track at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - Turn 10 – 37mph (60kph)

Turn 10 hairpin at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada, with speeds of 37mph (60kph), is another slow corner on the F1 calendar.

In 2002, the corner was brought closer to the Turn 8/9 chicane, allowing for a tarmac runoff to be added, instead of the previously used gravel. The turn allows for various lines of entry which encourages overtaking on the apex or turn exit.

Suzuka International Circuit – Turn 11 – 37mph (60kph)

The hairpin Turn 11 at the Suzuka International Circuit had a maximum speed of 37mph (60kph) in 2023. The turn is a hard overtaking spot due to the slight right-hand bend of Turn 10 just before the braking zone.

Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Suzuka joined the F1 calendar in 1987 and is the only track to have a figure eight layout, with cars passing over the track below.

What are the fastest Corners in F1?

Las Vegas Strip Circuit - Turn 17 - 195mph (315kph)

The fastest corner during the 2023 F1 season was Turn 17 at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, with a recorded maximum speed of 195mph (315kph). The street circuit was new to the calendar in 2023 and was designed so that cars passed various landmarks, hotels and casinos in the city.

Turn 17 is the final corner on the circuit before drivers face the start/finish straight and is one of two of the fastest corners on the calendar.

Las Vegas Strip Circuit - Turn 13 – 192mph (310kph)

Turn 13 of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is the second fastest on the F1 calendar with a maximum speed of 192mph (310kph). The turn starts an impressive section of circuit as cars go full throttle down the Las Vegas Strip straight. Drivers take the turn at high speeds before taking on the 2km run.

Landmarks following the turn include the Venetian gondoliers, the Eiffel Tower and the Bellagio Fountains.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - Courbe Paul Frere & Blanchimont – 192mph (310kph)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium has several high-speed corners that have made it into the fastest on the F1 calendar. Turns 16 and 17, otherwise known as Courbe Paul Frere and Blanchimont, both had maximum speeds of 192mph (310kph) during the 2023 season.

Courbe Paul Frere and was named after Belgian racing driver and journalist Paul Frere, who died in 2008. Frere participated in eleven Formula 1 grands prix and achieved one podium finish during his career. He also won the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans with his team-mate Olivier Gendebien.

Courbe Paul Frere is followed by Blanchimont - another left-hand turn - where drivers can continue flat out. Blanchimont is translated to ‘White Mountain’ or ‘Bleached Mountain’ and refers to the large hill to the side of the corner.

Looking back towards Blanchimont Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - Turn 26 – 189mph (305kph)

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar, but surprisingly just one turn makes it into the list of fastest corners. Turn 26 has a maximum speed of 189mph (305kph) in 2023, making it the fifth-fastest of all F1 corners.

The 27-turn street circuit runs alongside the Red Sea waterfront and is the second-longest circuit on the F1 calendar. Turn 26 is a minor left turn, meaning drivers need to make minimal adjustments and will not need to significantly reduce their speed.

Baku City Circuit - Turn 20 – 189mph (305kph)

The final turn of the Baku City Circuit is one of the fastest in F1, with Turn 20 reaching maximum speeds of 189mph (305kph). The turn leads into the long straight before the start/finish line.

With no tight turns from Turn 16 onwards, drivers can go full throttle into Turn 20 before hitting the straight. The Baku City Circuit joined the calendar in 2016 and has only missed one year, in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Turn 2 – 189mph (305kph)

Turn 2 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has a maximum speed of 189mph (305kph) and is the slight right turn on the Belgian track ahead of the Eau Rouge/Radillion corners.

The Eau Rouge/Radillion corners are the most famous on the circuit, with the former getting its name from the 15km stream that runs under the turn. Radillion is most known for being the steep right-hander and is part of a series of corners that is considered by many as the best challenge on the calendar. It previously replaced a tight bend, with the hopes of a shorter and faster alternative.

Miami International Autodrome – Turn 10 – 189mph (305kph)

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Turn 10 at the Miami International Autodrome saw maximum speeds of 189mph (305kph) in 2023. The slight left bend is a flat-out zone which is part of the first of three DRS zones on the track.

The circuit sits in Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium, which is home to NFL team the Miami Dolphins. The design team trialled 36 different layouts with a simulation test before creating the 19-turn circuit.

Formula 1 tracks with slowest and fastest corners

Each track has its own unique layout, which results in varying speeds from race to race. Some tracks are notoriously slower than others with Monaco being the slowest track on the F1 calendar with average top speeds of 93mph (150kph) and a top speed of 180mph (290kmh). Due to the track being built on the streets of Monaco, the circuit is narrow with few runoff areas.

Monaco has been heavily criticised by drivers who targeted how many overtake attempts could be performed, as well as the slow speed needed for the Loews Hairpin, with Lewis Hamilton saying Monaco “wasn’t really racing” and Fernando Alonso adding that the circuit is “extremely boring. I mean, this is probably the most boring race ever.”.

The fastest track on the F1 calendar is Autodromo Nazionale di Monza with an average speed of 168mph (265kph) and a top speed of 225mph (362kph). The track is often referred to as The Temple of Speed and starts with the 220mph start/finish straight.

The circuit features corners such as the Curva Grande and the Parabolica and has been and has been an iconic feature of the F1 calendar since 1950.

Here are the average turn speeds for the 2023 F1 season according to the Mercedes Archive: