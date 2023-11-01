Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Massa likely to skip visit to Brazilian GP amid F1 legal challenge

Felipe Massa looks set to skip visiting his home Formula 1 race in Brazil this weekend amid his ongoing legal challenge over the 2008 title outcome. 

Jonathan Noble
Updated
Felipe Massa

The Brazilian has brought in lawyers to evaluate court action over what he feels was a conspiracy that resulted in him losing the 2008 world championship to Lewis Hamilton

He believes that at the time, the FIA and FOM (Formula One Management) did not act properly on the knowledge they had about Nelson Piquet’s deliberate crash at the 2008 Singapore GP, which proved to have an influential outcome on the title. 

Massa thinks that the Singapore GP result should have been totally scrubbed, which would cost Hamilton the extra points that were enough for him to win the 2008 crown in the final round. 

With the situation remaining open, as Massa’s legal team await clarifications from the FIA and FOM, the Brazilian has steered clear of being in the F1 paddock – having cancelled planned appearances at the Italian and Japanese Grands Prix. 

But with the Brazilian GP being so close to his home, and him being a local hero, it was thought that maybe he would make the effort to visit Interlagos. 

However, speaking to Motorsport.com, Massa has indicated that he is likely to avoid a trip to the F1 event – and he definitely has not been asked to fulfil any ambassadorial duties. 

“The only thing I know is that F1 asked me not to go to the Monza race,” he said. “I was also going to go to the Japan race [as ambassador] and I didn't go.  

“About Brazil, nothing was discussed, we haven't had any contact since that moment before Monza until now, so..." 

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 3rd position, with Felipe Massa after the Sprint

Pushed on if he would go to the race off his own back, Massa said: “I believe I won't. I would [only] go to the races as an ambassador.  

“But I 100% respect the [legal] situation that is happening at the moment, perhaps [to the point] of not going because of [all] that is happening.  

“But there was no invitation and no conversation about my work as ambassador, so I don't think I should participate.” 

Massa has indicated several times that the aim of any legal action he plans is to overturn the outcome of the 2008 world championship.

