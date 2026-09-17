Fernando Alonso adds striking chrome Bugatti Veyron to "astounding" car collection
Fernando Alonso has added a chrome-wrapped Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport to his extensive private car collection
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has been spotted picking up a new chrome-wrapped Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport.
Alonso has expanded his already impressive private car collection, which is thought to include a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR and a Pagani Zonda Verde Diamante, with the new hypercar.
The Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport is powered by an 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16, which initially produced 1001 horsepower, while later models produced 1200 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 407km/h.
Alonso has ditched the classic two-tone design for an eye-catching chrome wrap.
Footage of the Spaniard picking up his new machinery circulated on social media, with many fans applauding his taste. "His collection is astounding!!" one fan commented on Instagram, while another added: "Bro collecting hypercars like Pokémon."
This follows the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the brand-new Madring circuit. Alonso finished 17th while his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll retired from the race.
The Silverstone outfit is enduring a torrid 2026 F1 season so far. It introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with further upgrades introduced to its power unit at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Aston Martin currently sits 10th in the constructors' standings with three points, only ahead of the newly formed Cadillac team.
Fernando Alonso's car collection
The following cars are thought to be part of Alonso's extensive garage.
- Aston Martin Valkyrie
- Aston Martin Valiant
- Aston Martin DBX707
- Aston Martin DBX S
- Ferrari LaFerrari
- Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso Edition
- Ferrari 512 TR
- McLaren P1
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Mercedes SLR McLaren 722 Edition
- Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport
- Bugatti EB110 GT
- Pagani Zonda Verde Diamante
- Maserati GranCabrio
- Lamborghini Sián
- Ferrari Enzo (previously owned)
- McLaren Elva (previously owned)
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