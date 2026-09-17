Fernando Alonso adds striking chrome Bugatti Veyron to "astounding" car collection

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has been spotted picking up a new chrome-wrapped Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport.

Alonso has expanded his already impressive private car collection, which is thought to include a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR and a Pagani Zonda Verde Diamante, with the new hypercar.

The Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport is powered by an 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16, which initially produced 1001 horsepower, while later models produced 1200 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 407km/h.

Alonso has ditched the classic two-tone design for an eye-catching chrome wrap.

Footage of the Spaniard picking up his new machinery circulated on social media, with many fans applauding his taste. "His collection is astounding!!" one fan commented on Instagram, while another added: "Bro collecting hypercars like Pokémon."

This follows the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the brand-new Madring circuit. Alonso finished 17th while his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll retired from the race.

The Silverstone outfit is enduring a torrid 2026 F1 season so far. It introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with further upgrades introduced to its power unit at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Aston Martin currently sits 10th in the constructors' standings with three points, only ahead of the newly formed Cadillac team.

Fernando Alonso's car collection

The following cars are thought to be part of Alonso's extensive garage.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valiant

Aston Martin DBX707

Aston Martin DBX S

Ferrari LaFerrari

Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso Edition

Ferrari 512 TR

McLaren P1

Porsche 918 Spyder

Mercedes SLR McLaren 722 Edition

Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport

Bugatti EB110 GT

Pagani Zonda Verde Diamante

Maserati GranCabrio

Lamborghini Sián

Ferrari Enzo (previously owned)

McLaren Elva (previously owned)