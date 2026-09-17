Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

WRC 2026 to end in Sardinia as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

WRC
WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
WRC 2026 to end in Sardinia as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff

Toprak Razgatlioglu 'working on' return of Turkish MotoGP for 2028

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Toprak Razgatlioglu 'working on' return of Turkish MotoGP for 2028

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Max Verstappen even surprised himself with karting challenge performance

General
General
Max Verstappen even surprised himself with karting challenge performance

Samantha Busch says Ty Gibbs has been like a 'big brother' to Brexton in recent months

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Samantha Busch says Ty Gibbs has been like a 'big brother' to Brexton in recent months

Ai Ogura says bad medical advice cost him an earlier comeback

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Ai Ogura says bad medical advice cost him an earlier comeback

How to watch the NASCAR Bristol Night Race: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
How to watch the NASCAR Bristol Night Race: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Fernando Alonso adds striking chrome Bugatti Veyron to "astounding" car collection

Fernando Alonso has added a chrome-wrapped Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport to his extensive private car collection

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has been spotted picking up a new chrome-wrapped Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport.

Alonso has expanded his already impressive private car collection, which is thought to include a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR and a Pagani Zonda Verde Diamante, with the new hypercar. 

The Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport is powered by an 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16, which initially produced 1001 horsepower, while later models produced 1200 horsepower. It can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 407km/h.

Alonso has ditched the classic two-tone design for an eye-catching chrome wrap.

Footage of the Spaniard picking up his new machinery circulated on social media, with many fans applauding his taste. "His collection is astounding!!" one fan commented on Instagram, while another added: "Bro collecting hypercars like Pokémon."

 

This follows the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the brand-new Madring circuit. Alonso finished 17th while his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll retired from the race.

The Silverstone outfit is enduring a torrid 2026 F1 season so far. It introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with further upgrades introduced to its power unit at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Aston Martin currently sits 10th in the constructors' standings with three points, only ahead of the newly formed Cadillac team.

Fernando Alonso's car collection

The following cars are thought to be part of Alonso's extensive garage.

  • Aston Martin Valkyrie
  • Aston Martin Valiant
  • Aston Martin DBX707
  • Aston Martin DBX S
  • Ferrari LaFerrari
  • Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso Edition
  • Ferrari 512 TR
  • McLaren P1
  • Porsche 918 Spyder
  • Mercedes SLR McLaren 722 Edition
  • Bugatti 16.4 Veyron Grand Sport
  • Bugatti EB110 GT
  • Pagani Zonda Verde Diamante
  • Maserati GranCabrio
  • Lamborghini Sián
  • Ferrari Enzo (previously owned)
  • McLaren Elva (previously owned)

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Studios signs major new deal with Skydance Sports
Next article Lando Norris spotted driving Ferrari F40 in London after 2025 crash

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Lando Norris spotted driving Ferrari F40 in London after 2025 crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lando Norris spotted driving Ferrari F40 in London after 2025 crash

Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Studios signs major new deal with Skydance Sports

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Studios signs major new deal with Skydance Sports

Kimi Antonelli's Spanish GP win will still "sting", says James Hinchcliffe

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli's Spanish GP win will still "sting", says James Hinchcliffe
More from
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Carlos Sainz accuses Fernando Alonso of provoking a penalty "like always"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Carlos Sainz accuses Fernando Alonso of provoking a penalty "like always"

"F1 cannot continue this way" - Fernando Alonso sounds the alarm at Spanish GP home race

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
"F1 cannot continue this way" - Fernando Alonso sounds the alarm at Spanish GP home race
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin partner Honda replaces F1 power unit boss

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Aston Martin partner Honda replaces F1 power unit boss

Aston Martin claims Lance Stroll is “unbeatable” at many F1 tracks

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Aston Martin claims Lance Stroll is “unbeatable” at many F1 tracks

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

WRC 2026 to end in Sardinia as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
WRC 2026 to end in Sardinia as Rally Saudi Arabia is cancelled

Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton denies claims he is pushing Ferrari to replace key staff

Toprak Razgatlioglu 'working on' return of Turkish MotoGP for 2028

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Toprak Razgatlioglu 'working on' return of Turkish MotoGP for 2028

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Feature

Discover prime content

Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso is right to sound the alarm about F1 - but history seems to be repeating itself

F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Lando Norris' Spain loss

Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Lando Norris doesn’t buy George Russell’s driving style theory

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Stuart Codling
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
View more