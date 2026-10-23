IndyCar
Fernando Alonso backs IndyCar Barcelona race but warns against wider global expansion
The two-time F1 champion says permanent circuits are crucial to Spanish motorsport but cautions that international travel would significantly raise IndyCar’s costs
Joey Barnes Ronald Vording
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 2:28 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has welcomed IndyCar’s decision to race in Barcelona in 2027, though he warns the American series against overextending itself internationally.
IndyCar announced Friday that North America’s premier open-wheel championship will head to Spain July 16-18, 2027, for the inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Barcelona at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The multiyear deal, described during the press conference as a 10-year agreement, marks the series' first European race since 2007 and its first event outside North America since 2013. Serving as the centerpiece of Phase Two of the 2027 schedule, it also gives Barcelona native and five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou a home race.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s F1 round at Circuit of The Americas, the 45-year-old Aston Martin driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 starter praised the facility's role in Spanish motorsport.
"I think it's going to be good. Obviously a historic event for our country and Barcelona," Alonso said. "That's the benefit of having a permanent circuit. That you have that opportunity to test any day in the year. But also to host races here and there. They did the WEC (FIA World Endurance Championship) race last week. Now Indy, they do MotoGP. That's why when we compare street circuits to the normal conventional circuits. That's the biggest advantage."
Alonso highlighted the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's role as a permanent facility supporting driver development across multiple disciplines.
"That's why Barcelona is crucial for the motorsport in Spain," Alonso said. "We cannot survive without Barcelona. For the younger categories, for the people that go testing their cars for the first time. Freca, Formula 3, Moto3. You have to have a circuit that you can go there. With this IndyCar is another example of how lucky we are."
However, when asked if this move represents a smart step toward global growth for IndyCar, Alonso pointed to the costs associated with Formula 1’s global travel.
"Could be. IndyCar is very specific to the US market," Alonso said. "One of the things that is more penalizing in F1 for the drivers and for the teams. And the cost they go very high when you travel around the world. So it has some benefits and some downsides.
"I think they need to keep it somehow in the US. And have one or two races. But I don't think they will keep going elsewhere."
Read Also:
IndyCarBarcelona joins 2027 IndyCar schedule in multiyear deal
IndyCarPenske signals IndyCar international expansion as global interest grows
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Barcelona joins 2027 IndyCar schedule in multiyear deal
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Joey Barnes
Barcelona joins 2027 IndyCar schedule in multiyear deal
IndyCar
IndyCar 1 h
Barcelona joins 2027 IndyCar schedule in multiyear deal
IndyCar set to drop Nashville Superspeedway and D.C. for 2027; Barcelona announcement looms
IndyCar
IndyCar 19 h
IndyCar set to drop Nashville Superspeedway and D.C. for 2027; Barcelona announcement looms
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
More from
Fernando Alonso
On this day: Fernando Alonso wins the world title, Michael Schumacher retires from F1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
On this day: Fernando Alonso wins the world title, Michael Schumacher retires from F1
“Am I confident? Probably not” – The unprecedented challenge Singapore is throwing at F1 drivers
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
“Am I confident? Probably not” – The unprecedented challenge Singapore is throwing at F1 drivers
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is
Latest news
Fernando Alonso backs IndyCar Barcelona race but warns against wider global expansion
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 25 min
Fernando Alonso backs IndyCar Barcelona race but warns against wider global expansion
MotoGP riders ask for guarantees to go and race in Qatar
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
52 min
MotoGP riders ask for guarantees to go and race in Qatar
Barcelona joins 2027 IndyCar schedule in multiyear deal
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 1 h
Barcelona joins 2027 IndyCar schedule in multiyear deal
Lamborghini Super Trofeo |Europe, Race 2: Salonen/Tuomaala take the win, Iaquinta/Gilardoni crowned champions
Lamborghini Super Trofeo
LBST Lamborghini Super Trofeo
World Finals - Monza 2026
1 h
Lamborghini Super Trofeo |Europe, Race 2: Salonen/Tuomaala take the win, Iaquinta/Gilardoni crowned champions
Feature
Discover prime content
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
Feature
IndyCar
Feature
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
IndyCar
By Joey Barnes
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
IndyCar
By John Oreovicz
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title
IndyCar
Nashville
By John Oreovicz
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe