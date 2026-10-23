IndyCar

Fernando Alonso backs IndyCar Barcelona race but warns against wider global expansion

The two-time F1 champion says permanent circuits are crucial to Spanish motorsport but cautions that international travel would significantly raise IndyCar’s costs

Joey Barnes Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 2:28 PM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has welcomed IndyCar’s decision to race in Barcelona in 2027, though he warns the American series against overextending itself internationally.

IndyCar announced Friday that North America’s premier open-wheel championship will head to Spain July 16-18, 2027, for the inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Barcelona at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The multiyear deal, described during the press conference as a 10-year agreement, marks the series' first European race since 2007 and its first event outside North America since 2013. Serving as the centerpiece of Phase Two of the 2027 schedule, it also gives Barcelona native and five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou a home race.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s F1 round at Circuit of The Americas, the 45-year-old Aston Martin driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 starter praised the facility's role in Spanish motorsport.

"I think it's going to be good. Obviously a historic event for our country and Barcelona," Alonso said. "That's the benefit of having a permanent circuit. That you have that opportunity to test any day in the year. But also to host races here and there. They did the WEC (FIA World Endurance Championship) race last week. Now Indy, they do MotoGP. That's why when we compare street circuits to the normal conventional circuits. That's the biggest advantage."

Alonso highlighted the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's role as a permanent facility supporting driver development across multiple disciplines.

"That's why Barcelona is crucial for the motorsport in Spain," Alonso said. "We cannot survive without Barcelona. For the younger categories, for the people that go testing their cars for the first time. Freca, Formula 3, Moto3. You have to have a circuit that you can go there. With this IndyCar is another example of how lucky we are."

However, when asked if this move represents a smart step toward global growth for IndyCar, Alonso pointed to the costs associated with Formula 1’s global travel.

"Could be. IndyCar is very specific to the US market," Alonso said. "One of the things that is more penalizing in F1 for the drivers and for the teams. And the cost they go very high when you travel around the world. So it has some benefits and some downsides.

"I think they need to keep it somehow in the US. And have one or two races. But I don't think they will keep going elsewhere."

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