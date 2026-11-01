Formula 1 Mexican GP

Fernando Alonso 'beyond frustration' after engine issue in F1 Mexico GP qualifying

The Aston Martin driver was looking good for Q2 until a power unit problem caused an early retirement in Q1

Ed Hardy Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 1:42 PM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Fernando Alonso stated that his “frustration is beyond imagination” after a power unit problem caused an early end to his qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver took 18th with only one flying lap as his AMR26 ground to a halt through the stadium section of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with 11 minutes left in Q1.

It was a gut-wrenching moment for the two-time champion who was fastest of 11 drivers at the time, before eventually dropping into the elimination zone and 0.387s off Q2.

“Huge problems with temperatures for everybody,” said Alonso. “So, when you start at the back, there is no way you can follow cars closely or something like that.

“There is not much we can do. I think we lost a big opportunity. So, yeah, frustration is beyond imagination. But this is the story of the year.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Alonso was therefore denied a third progression to Q2 in five rounds having enjoyed an upturn in form since Aston Martin’s upgrades for Budapest and Zandvoort either side of the summer break.

So when asked whether even Q3 could have been possible in Mexico, Alonso, whose team-mate Lance Stroll qualified 20th, said: “Probably difficult.

“We were P12, P13, P11, so we were in the window. If we put a good lap, maybe it was possible, but I think that was probably too optimistic. Maybe P13, P12 was our position today.”

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