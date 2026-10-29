Formula 1 Mexican GP

Fernando Alonso doubles down on poor F1 driving standards: "We all know who we're talking about"

Alonso still stands by his critical comments about the driving standards in F1. The Aston Martin driver openly questions how certain teams can accept this, given the implications of the cost cap

Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 8:03 PM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

After Fernando Alonso was hit by Alexander Albon on the opening lap of the US Grand Prix in Austin – which, according to Aston Martin's chief trackside officer Mike Krack, cost him a considerable amount of downforce – the two-time world champion was highly critical of the current driving standards in Formula 1.

"When you start at the back, there is always this risk. I think the quality of the drivers in the low third of the grid is very low, as we saw today with Alex. So I think we need to improve the car and start a little bit higher up", Alonso said in the media pen after Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Although that was understandably a comment made in the heat of the moment – especially as Aston Martin's pure pace was, which according to Alonso was good enough to challenge for points – he made it clear during the media day in Mexico City that he still fully stands by his words.

"I don't know if it's one third of the grid, because then I saw some reports trying to pick out eight drivers or seven drivers. I'm not specific on the number of them, but I think we all know which ones we talk about and which ones felt hit by that comment", he explained.

"That tells you everything, so I still feel the same. That was a mistake that was not needed and I still find it difficult to understand what the opportunity was that Alex saw in that moment.

"But it's not only Austin. Unfortunately, I’ve been in that part of the race for the whole season, so I see things from the car that I cannot tell you."

Asked by Motorsport.com whether he had seen driving standards gradually deteriorate in F1, Alonso clarified: "No, I think it's the same over the years.

Alexander Albon, Williams, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Obviously, when you are at the back of the grid, the cars are more difficult to drive. They have less grip and mistakes are coming more often because you don't have the environment that is under control. The car does not welcome you in a nice way, so you make more mistakes.

"But I feel that all the incidents in lap one, all the touches, all the front wings that fly around, all these kind of things are not necessary. Especially if you are fighting for nothing at the back of the grid.

"There is the cost cap also adding to this problem, but if their teams are happy with the cost cap and breaking things every race, it's okay for them."

Those final words are particularly interesting given that Williams team principal James Vowles has repeatedly called for a rethink of the cost cap. With this comment, however, Alonso subtly makes it clear that avoiding damage might help his team as well, even without such a rethink.

Alonso does not see the issue of driving standards as being so much about the stewards, who may not always be consistent, but rather about the teams and drivers themselves.

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"No, I think the stewards, it's not their job unless there is something clearly unsafe. So it's not part of the stewards' job. It's just whatever ambition those drivers have, whatever they want for the future.

"If they want to stay in Formula 1 for longer, if they want to have an opportunity to get into a bigger team, or if they are happy to crash."

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