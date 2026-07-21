Fernando Alonso: F1 future decision hinges on rules, not Aston Martin’s performance

Fernando Alonso insists his Formula 1 future will not depend upon Aston Martin’s performance over the remainder of 2026, but whether he can enjoy driving the current hybrid cars.

The Spaniard’s future has become a major talking point in recent months, with his contract with the Silverstone-based squad due to expire at the end of the year.

Aston Martin is banking on a major upgrade at this weekend’s Hungarian GP to persuade him to stay on board, having made a disastrous start to the new regulation cycle with an overweight and unreliable package.

Alonso had already made it clear in Barcelona that the updated car would not be a deciding factor in his plans, insisting the two were unrelated.

Speaking at Spa, the two-time world champion doubled down on those comments, revealing that his decision would instead hinge on whether F1 can make the current cars more enjoyable to drive, as he weighs up racing beyond his 45th birthday.

Asked how crucial Aston’s B-spec car would be for his future in F1, Alonso replied: “Nothing, because my decision is not about the performance of this year.

“This year we started on the wrong foot and I cannot base my decision for next year on a performance that is not realistic. I think this is not the true potential of the team. I think it's much higher than what we see.

“I think my decision for next year is more about the rules. Driving these cars in places like Spa today or Silverstone in the last race is not what I'm dreaming of for my future. So, we'll see.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Alonso admitted that he had hoped Aston Martin would hit the ground running in 2026, with owner Lawrence Stroll having invested heavily to capitalise on the new rules cycle.

Apart from building a larger factory in the UK’s motorsport valley, Aston had signed Adrian Newey to spearhead the technical department and secured Honda as its works engine partner.

After it became clear that the AMR26 was well off the pace, the team decided to forego smaller updates in favour of working on what could essentially be described as a B-spec car.

Alonso said he was “disappointed” with Aston Martin’s poor start to the campaign, but hopes the Hungary weekend can mark a turning point for the squad.

“Difficult. We had high hopes for this set of regulations and for Adrian's arrival on the team, and Honda and things like that,” he said. “So, the expectations were very high and we didn't meet the expectations.

“It was not hard; it was just disappointing to see the car in Barcelona on a Friday. But at the same time, everyone in the team took that as a challenge, and they want to make it happen.

“They come back and hopefully Budapest will be the first step into that performance; to come back and hopefully the right direction in the team.”

Photos from Belgian GP - Sunday