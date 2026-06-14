Fernando Alonso jokes watching Barcelona GP is “better than in the car”
Fernando Alonso joked that watching the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from the grandstands would be better than racing his Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Fernando Alonso delivered a brilliant moment of self-deprecatory humour ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, jokingly telling his passionate fans that he would rather watch the race from the grandstands than from his Aston Martin Formula 1 car.
The two-time champion was taking part in the traditional pre-race drivers' parade at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya when the viral moment unfolded. As the flatbed truck slowly made its way around the track, the crowds went wild when it came to a stop and Alonso stepped off.
As he ran up to his fans and threw merchandise into the crowd, Alonso joked to Spanish TV: "I'm gonna stay here to watch the race, it's better than in the car."
The 44-year-old started the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from the pitlane after the Aston Martin team made some changes following a difficult qualifying session that left Alonso 22nd.
Speaking during the drivers' press conference, Alonso admitted that this could be his final F1 race in Barcelona.
"It's going to be a special weekend, probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1," he said.
"So, I want to say thanks to everyone. I will try to enjoy the weekend. I will not be competitive and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying, and in the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace that we all want. But I want everyone to still enjoy the weekend.
"It has always been a celebration when they come to Barcelona. I think it's my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix, and all of them have been magical. And this last has to be magical as well."
Barcelona will not be part of the F1 calendar in 2027, but it will return as part of an alternating contract with Spa-Francorchamps, meaning it will host races in 2028, 2030 and 2032.
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