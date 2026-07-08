Fernando Alonso: No "driver talent" is needed with F1 2026 cars
The two-time F1 champion has delivered his latest criticism of the 2026 regulations
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Fernando Alonso has launched another scathing review of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations by claiming no “driver talent” is required after the British Grand Prix.
This year F1 has introduced its latest regulation overhaul with radical changes to both the chassis and power unit, the latter being the more contentious point.
That’s because F1 edged towards a 50-50 split between electric power and the internal combustion engine, causing a different type of racing with battery management being key.
It’s caused a form of racing called ‘yo-yo’ where differing energy levels lead to more overtakes and in places not previously seen, which was on full show last weekend at the high-energy Silverstone circuit.
The sprint race, in particular, saw yo-yo battles across the field and this has irked the Aston Martin driver, who previously claimed that the 2026 cars are the “worst” he’d driven in Monaco.
“It depends what the fans and the sport wants,” said Alonso after Sunday’s British Grand Prix.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
“Yesterday I saw replays of the sprint, people overtaking in the middle of the straights with more battery.
“So there is not any driver input or driver talent needed to overtake a car in front of you. You don't need to outbrake anyone, you don't need to overtake on the outside, you don't need to take any risk.
“You just press one button, and you overtake if you have a better power unit than the car in front.”
What obviously doesn’t help Alonso, who has driven many generations of F1 cars since his debut in 2001, is Aston Martin being a backmarker this year squabbling with newcomer Cadillac.
Silverstone was “more of the same” for the 44-year-old who finished outside of the points and even had his AMR26 shut itself off during the formation lap.
“More of the same” could probably be applied to next week’s Belgian Grand Prix as well, which Alonso reckons will be similar to Silverstone with its high-speed corners and long straights.
Spa-Francorchamps
Photo by: Erik Junius
“Obviously, Silverstone and Spa, they are very trusted on energy,” said Alonso. “You cannot deploy in all on the straights.
“Next week, it is going to be the same thing. If you deploy in Spa from Turn 1 to 5, it is finito for the rest of the lap. So, you need to save a little bit there to have deployment from 14 to the bus stop [chicane].
“But if you deploy in those two straights, which is the optimal deployment, then there is one minute, sector 2, with no deployment at all.
“And with no deployment at all, we cannot forget that this year we have significantly less power than last year and less power than F2 - that is the case when you cut the deployment.
“So, yes, it is a challenge."
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