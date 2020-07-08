What Fernando Alonso’s return really means for F1 and Renault

At 39, Alonso will be one of the oldest drivers on the grid, but has title-winning experience and the kind of winning mentality Renault will hope can invigorate its F1 programme in the next two years.

In the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast, the merits of Alonso’s return are explored by Stuart Codling, Jonathan Noble and Luke Smith, as well as considering what the move means for F1 as a whole.

Click on the Play icon below...