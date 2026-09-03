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Fernando Alonso reveals emotional helmet tribute for Italian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso will honour his late mentor and first manager, Adrián Campos, with a special tribute helmet at the Italian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso will honour his late mentor and first manager, Adrián Campos, with a tribute helmet design at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Aston Martin officially unveiled the striking new lid on social media, showing the design that steps away from the two-time champion's traditional blue and yellow theme. Instead, it features the red and yellow of the Spanish flag and is inspired by the classic helmet worn by Campos himself during his racing career.

"A nod to where it all began. Revealing Fernando Alonso's special Italian GP helmet, inspired by Adrián Campos," the Silverstone outfit posted.

"Adrián was the first to spot Fernando’s talent, becoming his first manager and helping guide him into the world of Formula racing. Now, his iconic helmet returns to the track at Monza, with his family there to share the moment."

After racing for Minardi in Formula 1 from 1987 to 1988, Campos moved into team management and driver development and was Alonso's first dedicated manager. Campos, who sadly passed away in 2021, was instrumental in Alonso's transition from karts to single-seater racing.

 

The Spaniard heads into the Italian Grand Prix weekend on the back of collecting two points at the Dutch Grand Prix. Aston Martin has suffered a torrid start to the 2026 season, battling against major issues with both its car and power unit. 

After the introduction of a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix and power unit upgrades at Zandvoort, Aston Martin hopes to bounce back. 

Alonso currently sits 19th in the drivers' standings with three points, while his team-mate Lance Stroll is 21st with no points. Aston Martin is 10th in the constructors' standings, only ahead of the newly formed Cadillac.

The Italian Grand Prix will take place at Monza from 4-6 September.

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