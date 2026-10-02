Fernando Alonso reveals touching first karting experience with son Leonard at just two months old

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that he took his son, Leonard, for a lap in a go-kart at just two months old.

The Aston Martin driver opened up about adapting to fatherhood alongside his ongoing F1 commitments during an interview with Spanish radio sports programme El Larguero.

Alonso revealed that his son, who is now six months old, has already been introduced to a racing circuit. "We already took a lap in a kart. When he was two months old, I took him for a lap in my arms. He already felt the wind on his face," the 45-year-old explained.

After months of speculation about his future in the championship, Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin that will keep him at the Silverstone outfit until at least the end of 2027.

"Next year I want to share the circuits, the trips around the world, and take lots of photos with him," he added. "When I leave Formula 1, it's clear I'm not going to be travelling to 24 countries every year, am I? So, hopefully I can share a little more with him."

While Alonso is typically very private about his personal life, he shared an update on his son, whom he welcomed with his partner Melissa Jimenez in March 2026.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Melissa Jimenez Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

"I think he's delighted with everything. Right now, he's a very smiley child, and it's truly wonderful," he said. "When I'm home, the few moments I have make up for all the difficulties we're having professionally."

2026 has been a challenging year for the Aston Martin F1 team. There were high expectations for the Lawrence Stroll-owned team heading into the season with its new power unit partnership with Honda and its first machinery designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey. But issues with both the car and power unit became apparent very quickly.

The team introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with power unit upgrades following at the next grand prix. It currently sits 10th in the constructors' standings with three points.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday