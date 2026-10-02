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Fernando Alonso reveals touching first karting experience with son Leonard at just two months old

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he introduced his son Leonard to motorsport at just two months old by taking him for a lap in a go-kart

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Untitled design (7)

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Outside the Paddock

Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that he took his son, Leonard, for a lap in a go-kart at just two months old.

The Aston Martin driver opened up about adapting to fatherhood alongside his ongoing F1 commitments during an interview with Spanish radio sports programme El Larguero

Alonso revealed that his son, who is now six months old, has already been introduced to a racing circuit. "We already took a lap in a kart. When he was two months old, I took him for a lap in my arms. He already felt the wind on his face," the 45-year-old explained.

After months of speculation about his future in the championship, Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin that will keep him at the Silverstone outfit until at least the end of 2027.

"Next year I want to share the circuits, the trips around the world, and take lots of photos with him," he added. "When I leave Formula 1, it's clear I'm not going to be travelling to 24 countries every year, am I? So, hopefully I can share a little more with him."

While Alonso is typically very private about his personal life, he shared an update on his son, whom he welcomed with his partner Melissa Jimenez in March 2026.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Melissa Jimenez

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Melissa Jimenez

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

"I think he's delighted with everything. Right now, he's a very smiley child, and it's truly wonderful," he said. "When I'm home, the few moments I have make up for all the difficulties we're having professionally."

2026 has been a challenging year for the Aston Martin F1 team. There were high expectations for the Lawrence Stroll-owned team heading into the season with its new power unit partnership with Honda and its first machinery designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey. But issues with both the car and power unit became apparent very quickly. 

The team introduced a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with power unit upgrades following at the next grand prix. It currently sits 10th in the constructors' standings with three points.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Performers play trumpets

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Anthony Davidson arrives in the paddock., Jacques Villeneuve arrives in the paddock.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Pedro de la Rosa, Aston Martin Team Ambassador

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fan waves Malaysian flag

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Jos Verstappen walks in the paddock.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fans and palm trees

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
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