Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Fernando Alonso rules out staying in F1 for V8 return: "16 years of pure racing lost"
Fernando Alonso admits it is "frustrating" that he will miss the upcoming return of V8 engines, adding that F1 has wasted many years since 2014 by taking the wrong direction with its regulations
Ronald Vording
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 3:50 AM
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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Although the FIA's formal confirmation on Tuesday was only online for a few minutes before being temporarily taken down again, it is clear to everyone in the paddock that V8 engines will return to Formula 1.
The agreement in principle involves a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 – with the turbo being particularly important for Audi and Honda – and a significantly smaller electrical component. The target for its introduction is 2030, which would be a year earlier than initially planned.
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It is largely what the drivers have been pushing for, which explains the positive reactions in the Las Vegas paddock during the media day.
Fernando Alonso, however, stressed to media including Motorsport.com that the V8 return will come too late for him. The Spaniard is currently 45 and, perhaps unsurprisingly, has no intention of remaining in the pinnacle of motorsport for another four years: "No, I will not be around for the new V8. 100%."
When it was pointed out that Alonso has surprised people in the paddock before, for example with his F1 comeback in 2021, he laughed: "Yeah, I have surprised myself in the past as well! But this time I think it's the good one. When I stop, it will be the moment, also the moment to try different things.
"It's still a long way ahead, [the V8 return], but I think it will be enough [for me before that]."
Alonso does find it frustrating, in a sense, that he will have to bow out under a set of regulations that he, like many other drivers, is far from fond of: "Yes, it's frustrating that we didn't have it in 2014 already. From 2014 to 2030 or 2031, so that means 16 years or 17 years of pure racing are lost."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
While Alonso will no longer be competing in F1 by then, he still has his sights set on other racing categories. Even after retiring from F1, Alonso intends to continue racing for a long time.
In January 2027, he will make an appearance at the Dakar Rally, but he is also leaving the door open to other iconic races once his F1 career comes to an end.
"Dakar was on my mind. Le Mans is on my mind, the Indy 500 is on my mind," the Aston Martin driver said.
"I love competing and I love competing in race cars in which you have power when you go on throttle, and in which you have deceleration when you brake. Those are the things that we miss now in Formula 1.
"Obviously, if I continue in Formula 1, that will always be my priority and it's difficult to put things together or to combine different programs. Dakar, because it's in January, it fits a little bit better, but even that had to come with a few coincidences."
That Alonso would like to return to endurance races such as Le Mans is no surprise – he would even like to do so alongside Max Verstappen – but his mention of the Indy 500 is somewhat more unexpected.
After his last attempt in 2020, the Spaniard did not seem particularly keen on another appearance at The Greatest Spectacle in Racing at the Brickyard, but with a new IndyCar chassis on the way, his opinion could change.
"Yeah, I don't know. They will change cars soon. There's a new car coming for 2028, I think, so yeah, I don't know," he said. "I may consider it one day. It’s not in my short-term plans and not on my mind now, but I cannot say no to it 100%."
Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
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