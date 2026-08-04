Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco
Fernando Alonso has been spotted driving his rare Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 through Monaco with the limited-run hybrid hypercar being one of just 63 coupes built
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
A short clip doing the rounds on social media shows a dark blue Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 rolling through the streets of Monaco with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso behind the wheel.
The video doesn't give a clear view of the driver, but Alonso's ownership of this specific car has already been confirmed when photographers caught him getting in and out of the vehicle earlier this year. The giveaway, as with most of the Spaniard's cars, was the licence plate bearing his racing number, 14.
The footage itself is brief as the Sian pulls up behind a scooter at a pedestrian crossing. The angular Y-shaped LED headlights and bronze alloy wheels are unmistakable. As it passes under a concrete overpass, you can hear the exhaust start to come alive - a low howl that sharpens with a crack on the gearshift. Bystanders lining the road have their phones up before the car even clears the junction.
The Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 was the Italian marque's first toe dip into hybrid technology when it debuted at the Frankfurt IAA show in September 2019, and Lamborghini didn't ease into it gently. Rather than a conventional battery pack, the Sian's hybrid system relies on supercapacitors rather than a conventional battery, a solution that provides immediate electrical power delivery while keeping overall weight to a minimum. The electric motor slots directly into the gearbox, putting 34 hp to the wheels, while a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 handles the remaining 785 hp. Combined output sits at 819 hp, with a 0–100 km/h sprint of 2.8 seconds and a top speed north of 355 km/h.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lamborghini built just 63 coupes and 19 roadsters, with all units spoken for before the car was even publicly revealed. The 63-unit figure was a loving nod to 1963, the year Lamborghini first started building sports cars. The FKP 37 suffix honours Ferdinand Karl Piech, the Volkswagen Group architect who died in 2019, with the 37 referencing his birth year. Every single coupe was individually configured through Lamborghini's Ad Personam studio, meaning no two are identical. When new, the Lamborghini Sian carried a base price of €3.3million, but used examples have since climbed considerably higher, with resale listings now appearing at approximately £4million before tax - a figure that translates to around $5.9million.
Alonso's version joins a collection that, per a number of reports, totals an estimated £32 million in value. Recent additions include a one-of-one Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde - purchased for around $11.7 million - a Mercedes CLK GTR (one of just 25 road-legal examples of the GT1 race car), and an Aston Martin DBX S delivered to his Monaco home late in 2025, to which Alonso's one-word verdict was simply "outstanding." The Sian slots in alongside a Ferrari F40 and a collection that spans rally icons, hatchbacks, and everything in between.
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