Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Fernando Alonso sure "everything can be fixed" on Aston Martin AMR26, but it will take time

Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin's AMR26 issues are fixable, but admits it will take time as the team works through early reliability issues and growing pains ahead of the 2026 season

Lydia Mee

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso believes that everything can be fixed on the Aston Martin AMR26, but remains realistic on the potential timeline.

The Silverstone outfit has admitted that it still has some work to do after the first week of pre-season testing in Bahrain. Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll claimed that the team was four seconds off the pace while speaking to the media at the Bahrain International Circuit last week.

"I think everything can be fixed for sure, short and medium-term," Alonso said during a press conference in Bahrain. "I don't think there is anything that is impossible to fix. But yeah, we need to wait and see.
 
"We will try to fix everything that we can before Australia, and after that try to fix as many things as possible in the first couple of races before it's too late in the championship. But no, I'm optimistic. Everything is... I think there is a solution in place."

Aston Martin heads into the 2026 season with a new power unit partnership with Honda and the leadership of Adrian Newey. Chief trackside officer Mike Krack pointed to the growing pains of the new partnership with the Japanese manufacturer, and the development of its own gearbox and suspension.

"Yeah I think that is a good judgment, the guys before said already you need reliability, the wheels need to turn, we didn't manage so far to keep the wheels turning as much as we wanted and then you learn every lap and every lap you don't do, you miss and you have to play catch-up, so not a fantastic start," Krack said in Bahrain.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I think we acknowledge that we have work to do, we understand that we are not at the level that others might be but everything is new as you mentioned, a lot of partnerships, we do the gearbox, we do rear suspension, that is a big exercise.

"I hope it is like you said, beginner problems, starting problems. I think even if the start is difficult, it doesn't mean that it is less work to do or that we can relax or anything, we have to focus, look at our problems and solve them step by step."

