Fernando Alonso: This is "probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1"

Fernando Alonso has conceded that this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will likely mark his final Formula 1 race at the circuit.

Speaking during the drivers' press conference, the 44-year-old acknowledged his fans' unwavering support while also dropping a hint regarding his retirement.

"It's going to be a special weekend, probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1," he said.

"So, I want to say thanks to everyone. I will try to enjoy the weekend. I will not be competitive and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying, and in the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace that we all want. But I want everyone to still enjoy the weekend.

"It has always been a celebration when they come to Barcelona. I think it's my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix, and all of them have been magical. And this last has to be magical as well."

When asked if it was difficult to think about this as his last race in Barcelona, the Spaniard explained that the hardest part was not being competitive. Alonso picked up Aston Martin's first point of the 2026 season with a 10th-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Silverstone outfit has faced major issues during 2026, despite its new power unit partnership with Honda and its car being the first designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"No, I mean, it's not hard. For me, the hardest thing is not to win races and not to be competitive. If it's the last or not the last, it's not affecting too much," Alonso added.

"I'm at peace with my career and with my life, and if anything comes now, welcome. If it doesn't come, it will not change my feeling. I achieved a lot more than I ever dreamt when I was a kid, or I was here, as we said again, my first test here or my go-kart experience when I was racing in Spain. I never dreamt to be a Formula 1 driver and then race for the best teams in the paddock and stay for a very long time.

"So, everything is a plus. It is a plus now. I'm not as competitive as we all want to be in the team now, and that's probably the biggest pain that we go through every weekend. But in terms of personal feeling, it's not too hard, or it's not anything."

Alonso has not officially announced his retirement yet, and with no Barcelona race in 2027, it is still unclear as to whether he may retire at the end of this season or next.