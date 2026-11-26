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Fernando Alonso to miss Qatar F1 media day with viral illness

Alonso is aiming to be fit to drive in Friday's free practice sessions

Ewan Gale

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 10:57 AM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso will be absent from Formula 1's media day ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix as he recovers from a "viral infection".

The two-time champion will miss the traditional media obligations at the Lusail International Circuit as he aims to return to fitness for first practice on Friday.

A statement from his Aston Martin team explained: "Fernando will miss media day today as he continues to recover from a viral infection contracted towards the end of the Las Vegas GP weekend.

"He is recovering well, and is planned to return to the paddock on Friday."

Alonso failed to finish the race in Las Vegas due to what he described as a broken engine late on at the Nevada showpiece, with the Honda-powered Aston Martin enduring one of its most difficult weekends of the season, given the power-hungry nature of the Strip street circuit.

It meant that the Spaniard was unable to add to his tally of seven points, which has seen Aston Martin take its place ahead of newcomer Cadillac in the constructors' standings.

F1 arrives in Qatar after a drawn-out saga over whether it would be safe to race in the Middle East amid tension in the region, triggered by war between the United States/Israel and Iran.

Lusail

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled at the start of the year, though the former later returned to the schedule, albeit racing at Malaysia's Sepang circuit.

With safety guarantees in place - and with Liberty-owned MotoGP having raced at Lusail a few weeks prior - F1 confirmed that the Qatar race and next weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi would run as scheduled to complete a 23-race calendar.

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