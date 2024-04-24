All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor

The Ferrari Formula 1 team and American technology giant HP have signed a landmark, long-term title sponsorship deal.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Motorsport Business

Covers industry-related stories

Hewlett Packard announced it is set to join Ferrari as its new title partner, renaming the official team to Scuderia Ferrari HP in what has been called a "multi-year" deal.

The American technology company and its distinctive blue logo will feature on Ferrari's F1 livery from next week's Miami Grand Prix onwards as well as on its team kit and overalls. The title branding deal will also extend to Ferrari's F1 Academy and esports programmes.

“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

“In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."

Vigna's HP counterpart Enrique Lores added: “With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit.

“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”

Alongside a branding deal, HP will also supply Ferrari with its services, ranging from computers, printers and other hardware to conferencing technology.

The Hewlett Packard name already has a presence in F1 at Mercedes, but the Brackley team's partner Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which focuses on cloud and networking solutions, is a different company than consumer-oriented HP. The two HP divisions were split off into two separate entities in 2015.

Earlier this week Ferrari announced it would incorporate blue to a one-off livery in Miami.

The change will be made to honour the Maranello marque's 70th anniversary in the American marketplace, adding two different shades of blue to the SF24 of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the so-called Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.

Read Also:

Watch: Who Are The Key Players In The F1 2025 Driver Market

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon
Next article Ferrari reprises azzurro blue for Miami Grand Prix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team

Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team
F1 defers decision over points system tweaks

F1 defers decision over points system tweaks

Formula 1
F1 defers decision over points system tweaks
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for F1 podium fight at Chinese GP

Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for F1 podium fight at Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for F1 podium fight at Chinese GP
Ferrari announces Miami F1 livery change to mark US anniversary

Ferrari announces Miami F1 livery change to mark US anniversary

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ferrari announces Miami F1 livery change to mark US anniversary
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal
WRC looking to add F1-style team radio to TV broadcasts

WRC looking to add F1-style team radio to TV broadcasts

WRC WRC
WRC looking to add F1-style team radio to TV broadcasts
Formula E’s new Gen3 Evo car breaks cover

Formula E’s new Gen3 Evo car breaks cover

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Formula E’s new Gen3 Evo car breaks cover
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team

Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team

F1 Formula 1
Adrian Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin

The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Did F1's new sprint format work?

Did F1's new sprint format work?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia