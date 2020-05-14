Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari announces Sainz as Vettel replacement for 2021

shares
comments
Ferrari announces Sainz as Vettel replacement for 2021
By:
May 14, 2020, 9:34 AM

Ferrari has confirmed Carlos Sainz will replace Sebastian Vettel at the Formula 1 team for the 2021 season.

After announcing on Tuesday that Vettel would be leaving the team at the end of the season, Ferrari moved swiftly to strike a deal with Sainz as his replacement.

Ferrari issued a statement on Thursday morning confirming Sainz would be joining the team from McLaren for the 2021 season, partnering Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari said Sainz had signed a two-year deal.

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team," said Sainz. "I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season."

"I'm pleased to announce that Carlos will join Scuderia Ferrari as from the 2021 championship," said Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto.

"With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family.

"We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past.

"We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves."

McLaren confirmed earlier today that Sainz would be leaving the team at the end of the year after the signing of Daniel Ricciardo, whose own departure from Renault was also confirmed in a flurry of announcements. 

Sainz was one of the breakout stars of the 2019 season as he finished sixth in the championship for McLaren, scoring the team's first podium in almost six years at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

McLaren had already opened talks with Sainz over a new contract beyond 2020 as he entered the second year of his two-year deal, but negotiations had not advanced to a late enough stage to fend off interest from Ferrari.

It marks the latest big step for Sainz in an F1 career that has accelerated rapidly in the last three years since his departure from Toro Rosso.

Promoted to F1 alongside fellow Red Bull junior Max Verstappen in 2015, Sainz spent almost three seasons with Toro Rosso before joining Renault with four races left in the 2017 campaign.

Renault's deal to sign Ricciardo left Sainz without a drive for 2019, only for McLaren to pick up the Spaniard on a two-year contract.

Sainz quickly adjusted to life with McLaren, forging a good relationship off-track with rookie teammate Lando Norris, and was able to lead the team on-track as it recorded its best constructors' championship finish since 2012.

As talks broke down with Vettel, Ferrari quickly identified Sainz as the driver it wanted to partner Leclerc for the future, allowing the deal to be announced just 48 hours after Vettel's departure was made official.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Ricciardo leaves Renault to join McLaren for 2021

Previous article

Ricciardo leaves Renault to join McLaren for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo leaves Renault to join McLaren for 2021

38m
2
Supercars

Davison's Tickford future in doubt

1h
3
Formula 1

Sainz set to replace Vettel at Ferrari for 2021

4
Supercars

Supercars squad launches development team

5
Formula 1

Ten remarkable one-time winners in Formula 1

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – The first-ever World Championship Grand Prix 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The first-ever World Championship Grand Prix

What next for Vettel? Live Autosport Podcast 42:43
Formula 1

What next for Vettel? Live Autosport Podcast

Who Will Replace Vettel at Ferrari? 06:43
Formula 1

Who Will Replace Vettel at Ferrari?

Grand Prix Greats – The six-wheeled Tyrrell 04:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The six-wheeled Tyrrell

Grand Prix Greats – The crazy end to the 1985 San Marino GP 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The crazy end to the 1985 San Marino GP

Latest news

Ferrari announces Sainz as Vettel replacement for 2021
F1

Ferrari announces Sainz as Vettel replacement for 2021

Ricciardo leaves Renault to join McLaren for 2021
F1

Ricciardo leaves Renault to join McLaren for 2021

Ricciardo closing in on 2021 McLaren seat
F1

Ricciardo closing in on 2021 McLaren seat

Ten remarkable one-time winners in Formula 1
F1

Ten remarkable one-time winners in Formula 1

The high point of Barrichello's Ferrari F1 career
F1

The high point of Barrichello's Ferrari F1 career

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.