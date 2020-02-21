Ferrari will seek FIA clarification on DAS

Mercedes has already made it clear that it checked the legality of DAS with the FIA before proceeding with it.

Binotto also admitted that Ferrari has not yet fully understood what the potential advantages of the innovation are, and suggested that his team would not be able to replicate its own version until the middle of the season.

"I've seen that there is a lot of discussion about it," said Binotto. "Personally myself, I didn't really look in detail, what it's about, but I think we trust fully the FIA.

"I'm pretty sure that they have already done the right decision, or they will do it. But I completely trust on what FIA will judge."

He added: "Are we discussing with the FIA? Not yet. We will do for clarification, important for us to understand, but as I said, we will not challenge the FIA on their decision, because we trust them fully on what will be or has been the decision on that."

Binotto conceded that if it decides to do its own version, the development process would be a lengthy one.

"In case, and I have no idea if it would be worthwhile or not, but it's certainly longer than that. It's an entire first concept design, design, producing, homologation. It has to be safe. So if it is, I think it can be like mid season, not earlier.

"I think we need to first understand how it works and understand what could be the area of performance benefit. I don't think at the moment we've got any ideas. But we will look into it, no doubt, and [whether] it is worthwhile developing or not."

Asked if DAS could be a game changer for Mercedes, he downplayed the suggestion.

"Certainly the Mercedes has great car, and it has shown to be fast. There are a lot of innovations on cars, and I think that a few of the solutions, which are on the Mercedes have been copied from the Ferrari and vice versa.

"So I think at the end, the one you've just mentioned is certainly visible. As a game changer, I don't think so. I think it's part of the entire package and as such I think it's a good package they've got."