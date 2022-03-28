Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP Next / Domenicali: F1 not "blind" to concerns over Saudi GP future
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"

Ferrari thinks it needs to conduct some detailed analysis about its downforce level choices, after Charles Leclerc lost out to Max Verstappen in Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:

Although there was little to separate the two cars in ultimate laptime at Jeddah last weekend, there were notable differences in how they performed at different sections of the track.

With Ferrari opting for a higher downforce configuration, it was better in acceleration and low/medium speed corners, while the Red Bull's low drag solution meant it had higher top speed pace.

In the end, it was Verstappen's end of straight advantage that allowed him the opportunity to draft past Leclerc after getting into the DRS window near the end of the race.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto noticed that his team and Red Bull diverged on their downforce direction after Friday practice.

Red Bull took wing off their car, while Ferrari elected to keep the downforce on because it believed it would help it better manage tyre degradation, as proved critical at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

But, with the hard tyre used for the majority of the race in Saudi showing almost no drop off in performance, the gains Ferrari should have got in exchange for the downside of lower top speed did not materialise.

Binotto said: "Max was on a slightly higher downforce level on Friday, and then he reduced it.

"We decided ourselves to stay on a higher level of downforce, because we believed that was important for tyre degradation. But finally, in the race, the tyre degradation was very little.

"I think that their choice somehow merits some analysis from our side. But overall, it's always a compromise.

"It's only a matter of details and the right pieces that can decide the race at the end."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen did not believe Red Bull was any more competitive in Saudi Arabia than it had been in Bahrain, as he suggested that the race came down to how well each car performance on tyres.

"Difficult to say if it's a step forward," he said. "But I think we are always learning and of course every track is different as well in terms of what you need from the car, so still a lot of things to look at."

He explained that as soon as he switched on to the hard tyre that did not need looking after, his pace was much better.

"I didn't really feel that happy on the medium," he said. "All the time, when you would get close to the car ahead, the tyres would die. So there was not much racing going on there.

"It was a little bit frustrating to just sit there and wait for the right lap to pit so you could go onto the other tyres, because as soon as we went on to the hard tyre, I had a much better feeling."

Read Also:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said it was clear that his squad and Ferrari has varied their approach for the first two races, and now needed to think about how best to deal with the next event in Australia.

"It's been interesting to see these first two races," he said. "Certainly here we came with a decision of running lower downforce, and that worked today.

"Melbourne is going to be a different challenge. It's been modified, it's a quicker circuit now as well. So it's going to be equally fascinating."

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP
Previous article

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP
Next article

Domenicali: F1 not "blind" to concerns over Saudi GP future

Domenicali: F1 not "blind" to concerns over Saudi GP future
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans Australian GP
Formula 1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.